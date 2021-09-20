The disappointing Met Gala of 2021





For the first time in nearly two years, the Met Gala red carpet turned beige for this year’s American theme: Lexicon of Fashion. With the exception of a select few, the theme seemed to be more of a suggestion than the main red carpet event. The number of young celebrities is steadily increasing every year with an increase in internet stars such as Emma Chamberlain and Addison Rae. Some critics of these stars believe their participation undermines the prestige of events such as the Met Gala. For an event renowned for its outrageous costumes and edgy outfits, the efforts of most of the guests this year have been disappointing to say the least. Some celebrities have understood the mission. Jennifer Lopez, for example, decided she would go Western in style in an earthy brown Ralph Lauren dress suitable for a cowboy. Ciara wore a sequined Peter Dundras dress that paid tribute to her husband’s team, the Seahawks. There was also Quannah Chasinghorse who highlighted her indeginious roots in a Miss Navajo Nation Jocelyn Billy Upshaws collection. It was more common to see a nod to early Hollywood tropes. Most notably, Billie Ellish wearing an extravagant dress inspired by Marilyn Monroe. The number of classic red dresses ranged by double digits as celebrities ran around with the idea of ​​a classic theme. Performative activism is very American so at least it stays on the theme! https://t.co/hPJq4vdmOi – sal (@ghostinmypocket) September 14, 2021 Male participants almost exclusively wore black suits and ties, regardless of the theme, with a few notable exceptions. Lil Nas X, in his three distinct gold Versace outfits, dazzled the crowd as one of the few men to dress out of the basic outfit, as well as Alton Mason in a custom outfit Theophilia White and Pearl and Timothe Chalamet in a Haider Ackermann tuxedo with white chucks. For a few well-known celebrities and politicians, the American theme meant a push towards a political or social statement with their outfits. For example, New York Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney wore a suffragette dress with “Equal Rights for women” written on it. Still, responses from social media showed many believed Cara Delevingne wearing a top with the words Peg the Patriarchy “and AOC wearing a white dress with the words Tax the rich in blood red to be little more than activism. performative. While we expected to see some of the Met Gala’s most iconic celebrity looks, many of those familiar faces weren’t there that night. Zendaya, Nicki Minaj and Beyonc are just a few of the A-listers expected to rock the carpet this year. . With a pitiful example of this year’s theme, people are wondering about future themes and are hoping for a more eventful Met Gala in 2022.

