Fall / winter fashion will bet on maximalism: five trends to try right now





By Katie Wright, PA Fashion and Beauty Editor

September 20, 2021 1:00 AM





WITH fall on the horizon, it’s time to find out what lies ahead on the fashion front next season. Looking at the catwalk collections there’s a real sense of renewed optimism, as the designers embraced punchy colors, strong silhouettes and a healthy dose of glitter with their fall / winter offerings. As the world continues to open up, locked indoor wear gives way to mood-enhancing clothing for day and night, with maximalism being the overall theme of the AW21. In short, there is something to hope for. Here are five ways to tap into the new trends for the season now … Bright colors From fuchsia to emerald, bubble gum pink to lemon yellow, and aqua blue to tangerine orange – there was a kaleidoscope of color on the AW21 runways, with Versace, Prada and Gucci leading the charge on the mainland. , while Roksanda, Halpern and Bora Aksu brought us sparkles at London Fashion Week. Rather than color blocking, this trend is for a head-to-toe color shock, so pick your favorite saturated hue and wear it with pride. Sonder Studio pink midi shirt dress, £ 75 Dune Cassie Rose Snaffle Trim Sling Backs, £ 90 Down jackets Bundling up has never been so cool, thanks to the voluminous quilted coats and cropped down jackets on display at Jason Wu, Isabel Marant, Mark Fast and Céline. Keep it classic in a neutral tone like camel or khaki, or pull it to the max in a bright, shiny shade. George at Asda medium green quilted coat, £ 26 Winter flowers Dark florals are a frequent feature of fall / winter runways, but this time around, the petal prints seen at London Fashion Week favorites Erdem, Molly Goddard and Yuhan Wang looked distinctly summery. A floral midi dress is a key transitional piece this season. Pair it with chunky angled boots now and loose boots later. Monsoon Frida Floral Print Dress Green, £ 70 (belt, stylist’s own) Sequins and sequins The epitome of cheerful maximalism, this season’s party outfits were a riot of sequins, rhinestones, pearls, and metallic fabrics, with standout looks including gold dresses from Gucci and Alberta Ferretti, as well as sequined dresses. by Halpern and Louis Vuitton. This holiday season, a sequined dress should be at the top of your shopping list, but for now, a sequined shirt paired with this season’s loose jeans is a more casual option. River Island beige oversized sequined shirt, £ 50 Big bags Is the micro-bag trend officially over? According to Jil Sander, Marni and Art School, big bags are back. Now that more and more workers are returning to the office, a full size bag is needed to carry laptops and other essentials. Take inspiration from the catwalks and opt for a cool-toned tote. M & Co faux leather tote bag, £ 29

