Rita Wilson Recalls being named Worst Dressed of 2010 “With Gaga’s Meat Dress” at the 2021 Emmy Awards
Rita wilson opted for a classic Sunday look for the red carpet at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, but she remembered some of her fashion misses.
The Halfway home artist, 64, fondly remembers making her ensemble’s list of the worst outfits of 2010 at that year’s Emmy Awards, which TIME called “drooping creation, frilly, shapeless. “
“TIME The magazine named my dress top 10 with Lady Gaga‘s meat dress, “Wilson said. Karamo Brown on the red carpet. “It’s very difficult to get the top 10 on any list so I embrace it. I consider it a win.”
She had previously joked about the look on Instagram while posting some of her previous looks from past Emmy Awards. “Until Sunday, here are a few moments on the Emmys red carpet, including the first, my most iconic look, the dress that got the Top Ten Worst Dressed by @time magazine,” Wilson wrote in the caption.
As for her wardrobe at Sunday’s awards show, Wilson referred to Jay Z with the lyrics: “I don’t pop Molly, I rock Tom ford. “
The Girls alum rocked a fabulous sparkling black pantsuit with a matching sequin top and a pair of black strappy heels embellished with rhinestones. She finished off the set with a set of statement necklaces including a Gemstone High Jewelry Chain Necklace in white gold and diamonds by David Yurman.
Wilson flew solo, walking the red carpet without a husband Tom hanks, with whom she celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary in April. “33 years of marriage to my best friend, my lover, my man. Love wins,” she wrote of Hanks, 65, at the time.
Wilson, who is about to release the third part of his Trilogy EP series next weekend, will make an appearance in The Host Cedric the Animatoropening musical number.
The 73rd Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, air live from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on CBS.
