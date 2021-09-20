Richard Malone explains how he’s redefining fashion success





This London Fashion Week is a milestone for Richard Malone, who presents his Spring / Summer 2022 show at the iconic Victoria & Albert Museum, while launching a new collaboration with Mulberry. I didn’t even think we could do a show in this part of the V&A, says the Irish designer Vogue, one week before the show. It is very dramatic. Malones rose through the ranks of the fashion industry which saw him win the prestigious Woolmark Prize in 2020 and be nominated for the LVMH Prize in 2019 was unique, not least because he still operates primarily on order, and strictly limits the amount it sells to retailers. Its materials are either recycled or from sustainable sources in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Richard Malone SS22. We don’t really do seasonal collections, so they’re always titled as of the date they’re completed, Malone explains. For a few seasons now, and this season too, we have been showing clothes that have already been sold, which never happens in [the industry]. It’s a very different way of doing fashion; it’s not inventing a character or a consumer because I know them all. The designers’ pioneering approach has not only helped him reduce waste and establish real connections with his clients whom he describes as coming from very different backgrounds, but also build strong relationships with his suppliers. We’ve never worked with factories around the world in Portugal, Spain or Italy, says Malone. It’s really very localized, so we can have a direct relationship with the tailor in Finsbury Park, with the knitter in Peckham; it’s pretty easy for us.

