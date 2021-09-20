The Vanderbilt Hustler | FELLAS: Let fashion speak for itself

By now you’ve definitely seen MP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezs dress of 2021 Met Gala theme In America: a fashion lexicon. The dress was white with a classic silhouette and the phrase TAX THE RICH was written on the back in red text. This collected the support of some liberals. But those who are more to the left on the political spectrum critical its performativity, even comparing it to Mark Fisher’s concept of Capitalist realism, in which the anti-capitalist protest is commodified. But I’m not here to criticize his post. Instead, I would like to talk about the effectiveness of his communication style.

Why, you will ask me, am I qualified to criticize fashion? Well you know I’ve seen every episode of Project track, twice, and I went on a meet and greet for a photo with former Parsons teacher and reality TV personality, Tim Gunn.

One of the most meaningful ways to offer political and social commentary is through the clothes we wear. The most powerful political fashion statements are those that are readable without words. They lean on cultural symbols, using or diverting them to convey a message that takes a little thought to understand and begs the audience to engage.

Psst, AOC, just because the theme has the word lexicon inside that doesn’t mean you have to literally explain it to us. And by the way, have you ever heard the expression a picture is worth a thousand words?

As soon as it emerged as more than pure protection from the elements, clothing became communicative: of class, of gender, of various forms of distinction and identity. From the colors we wear to the emblems we wear, we can tailor our appearance to convey beliefs. One of the most famous Supreme Court casesTinker V. Des Moinesfocused on the right of students to wear black armbands at school in protest against the Vietnam War. The court ruled in favor of the students, quoting the first amendments rights to freedom of speech and expression. Even the SCOTUS, who wear the same monochrome dresses every day, recognize political power in fashion. Just look around our campus and you’ll see students carrying messages that are important to them, like Dores Divests orange caps, or t-shirts that make statements about different identities.

Communicating through red carpet fashion has already been done effectively. For example, actor Billy Porter wore a tuxedo dress at the 2019 Oscars to challenge traditional conceptions of masculinity.

My goal is to be a walking political work of art every time I show up. To challenge expectations. What is masculinity? What does it mean? Porter said.

But Porter didn’t need to explain this goal. A glance at the tuxedo dress clearly showed he was asking questions about gender expression. Alternatively, Porter could have worn a traditional tuxedo and wrote on it in the text, What is Masculinity? But it would have been less powerful, too obvious and too explicit. Instead, he trusted his audience to understand the cultural norms and symbols he distorted to create a more empowering piece of political art.

Likewise, Beyonce’s 2016 Super Bowl halftime show was featured the references to the Black Panthers with dancers wearing black berets and clad in leather. Beyoncé let her outfits speak for itself. She could have had a text saying I was referring to Malcolm X and the Black Panther Party. But she is an artist and understands that art requires a certain subtlety. She trusted her audience to get her references and those who initially didn’t understand to do their own research on the Black Panthers. Part of Beyoncé’s appeal as an artist is her choice not to spoon feed her audiences. She understood that art is at the heart of interpretation.

Politicized fashion is not a new invention, suddenly emerging from our cultures, continuing to blur the lines between politics and pop culture. Far from there. For example, Queen Elizabeth I, also known as the Virgin Queen, regularly wore white and was known for her face painted white, which symbolized chastity and purity. I suppose she could have had a maid embroider a red letter V, for virgin, on all of her dresses, but Elizabeth had skillful political skills that included the symbolic communication of power, thus allowing her to permeate the tacit culture. In the twentieth century, white was adopted by suffragists who wanted to communicate that if they had the right to vote, they would use it to advance morality and purity. Suffragette White continues to be worn by women politicians today, including AOC.

When the AOC was sworn in in Congress, it wore white: I wore all white today to honor the women who paved the way before me, and for all the women to come. From suffragists to Shirley Chisholm, I wouldn’t be here without the mothers of the movement. In 2019, AOC realized that fashion can communicate political messages in subtle ways.

The Met Gala, which has been criticized by many for its hungry-games-like expression of the extreme wealth of late capitalism, is at the heart of fashion. It is a perk of raising funds for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Slogans on t-shirts have their place during demonstrations in the streets, where the goal is to be visible, accessible and clear. However, at an event where your clothes are Assumed to put form on function, just slap a slogan on a lazy dress.

If your message could be conveyed in exactly the same way by scribbling it on a piece of billboard, then this is not fashionable; rather, it is a missed opportunity for something more interpretive, provocative and complex.

At this year’s gala, attendees succeeded in creating political messages reflecting the artistic theme and setting of the Met Gala. The indigenous model Quannah Chasinghorse, for example, was double the star of the gala, wore traditional jewelry in Navajo turquoise. While not explicitly political, Chasinghorse made the important statement that In American must include indigenous peoples and aesthetics.

Likewise, Gemma Chan paid tribute to Anna May Wong, the first Chinese-American movie star of Hollywood’s Golden Era, in a black dress with a silver dragon on it, similar to the one Wong wore. Wong said he was marginalized in the industry and especially given the rise in anti-Asian sentiments and hate crimes over the past year. Chans’ robe was powerful and conveyed its message appropriately.

AOC is not the only one who misunderstands the ambiance of the Met Gala. Actress and model How to deliver opted for a shirt with PEG THE PATRIARCHY in the center and Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney was wearing a dress that said ERA YES. While some can argue that fashion is trivial and pop culture has no impact beyond who wore what and that red carpet drama, pop culture and art can be central to understanding our values. The way we spend our time makes sense. What we choose to interact with shapes our view of the world. What we consume matters. I don’t know about you, but I spent at least eight hours breaking down my favorite and less favorite looks and posts with my other fashion-loving friends. Politicians, artists and historians have always understood the importance of fashion in capturing social mores, as well as in reflecting conflicts, anxieties and power struggles.

What AOC and other wordmakers have illustrated is that they don’t believe in the ability of their constituents to understand more abstract symbols, and they don’t trust the power of the arts to communicate. effectively. They should have let fashion speak for itself and trust the cultural culture of their audience, instead of literalizing the language of fashion.