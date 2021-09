Hottest men in tuxedos, suits

On the fire! The Hollywood men turned up the heat from the second they hit the red carpet at the 2021 Emmys. Because they kept things clean and classic in a tuxedo or played with prints, they served up a really fabulous fashion. Some of the hottest guys from shows like Bridgerton, The crown and Ted lasso showed up ready to pose on Sunday, September 19. But before they got to LA Lives Event Deck, they brought in fashion houses like Tom Ford, Giorgio Armani, and Versace, among others. And while almost all of the men who made it to the 73rd annual awards show were just stunning, there were a handful that had superior styling. Bright pops of color were a huge trend for the night, with a select group of stars making a splash in funky tuxedos. Jason Sudeikis, who undoubtedly channeled Chris evans The 2019 Oscars outfit wore a teal velvet Tom Ford suit for the event. Dan Levy stayed true to the blue theme, rocking a Valentino number. His ensemble even paid homage to his Schitts Creek character, David Rose, because he had a bottom in the form of a skirt. Other avant-garde men of the evening gave all-black outfits a new twist. Billy Porter, still the style icon, wore an Ashi outfit with pleated wings attached to the arms. He didn’t skimp on the bling either, sporting a diamond and emerald necklace and massive ear cuffs. Bowen Yang looked similar, wearing a Zenga suit which he embellished with metallic platform shoes and a dazzling star-shaped brooch from Tiffany & Co. Of course, this list wouldn’t be complete without a fitting shout out to the Duke of Hastings and his idol, Rege Jean-Pag. In an elegant Giorgio Armani suit, which featured a textured print and navy moccasins, the actor looked like red carpet royalty. A handful of stars have stayed on the same page as Jean-Pag, opting for traditional tuxedos. Among the men who looked as dapper as they could possibly be? Trevor Noah, who wore Versace, and Josh OConnor, who wore a Loewe suit. To see all the handsome men who honored We with their presence at the 2021 Emmys and details on their outfits and accessories continue to scroll. Us weeklys Elegant share the best of the best, below!

