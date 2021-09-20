Liberty takes last place in WNBA playoffs in crazy ways





NEW YORK Sitting in their apartments in Brooklyn, many New York Liberty players gathered to watch the final day of play of the WNBA regular season. They needed a lot of help on Sunday to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2017. They got it, taking the final playoff spot due to losses to Washington and Los Angeles. Today is a big day not only for this team, but for the fans who have been with us through thick and thin, said Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb. The experience that will be gained from this playoff race will be extremely valuable going forward as we continue to build here in New York. New York won the eighth seed and will play Phoenix on Thursday in the first round. Chicago will host Dallas in the other game that night. I can’t stress enough how proud I am of these players who put their best foot forward day in and day out, Kolb said. It’s a team of conviction and we can’t wait to get started. Heading into the weekend, Washington had the best chance of reaching the playoffs despite the number of players missing games this season due to injuries. The Mystics lost in New York on Friday, then to Minnesota on Sunday. The Liberties are heading for the playoffs. Getty Images I think there were certainly some missed opportunities, said associate head coach Eric Thibault, who replaced his father, Mike, who missed the last two games due to COVID-19 protocols. We had, at one point in the season, led at half-time. in more than half of our games. But you need a certain level of talent to finish games like this when the going gets tight, especially when you’re playing good teams. And, obviously, we’ve had a lot of talent taken out of our squad because of the circumstances, bad luck and injuries and everything. With the Minnesotas’ victory over Washington, the Lynx took the third seed and will play the worst seed remaining in the second round on Sunday. The Seattle Storm are all four seeds and will face the other first-round winner at home. The Connecticut Sun have the best record in the league and have home court advantage throughout the playoffs. They got a pass to the semifinals. Las Vegas also got a double pass.

