Facebook Smart Glasses fashion statement or privacy breach?
When the Facebook smart glasses were announced in partnership with Ray-Ban, it drew mixed reactions from everyone. While some users were enthusiastic about this technology from the social media giant, digital privacy advocates believe such glasses can only infringe on privacy.
Called Ray-Ban stories, smart glasses will offer users a new way to capture photos and videos as well as share their adventures, listen to music and take phone calls. Put simply, it’s a laptop that will give you everything you need to stay connected with your social life.
The point is, the technology Facebook and Ray-Ban are using in smart glasses isn’t entirely new. In fact, they’ve been around for at least a decade. Unlike augmented reality glasses used in some industries, smart glasses only keep you connected and give you the ability to record everything you see.
Facebook is also working on augmented glasses. The Aria project is a new research project that will help Facebook reality labs build the first generation of portable augmented reality devices. In Singapore, it was reported that Facebook was planning to collect the data needed to create its software and hardware by having it used by its employees, with permission granted of course.
It started last year in August when the social networking company renamed its virtual reality and augmented reality division Oculus to Facebook reality labs highlighting a greater focus on augmented reality applications in the future.
Reload the smart glass market
Facebook isn’t the first company to develop smart glasses, and it won’t be the last. Just days after the launch of Ray-Ban Stories, the Xiaomi has also launched its own smart glasses. However, unlike Ray-Ban Stories, the Xiaomi device not only takes photos, but can also display messages and translate text in real time.
There are rumors that Apple is considering releasing its version of smart glasses. But rumors also say that this might not happen until the second half of 2022 or even 2023. Samsung is also rumored to be developing its own smart glasses, implemented with augmented reality (AR) technology. It’s just a question of when these devices will be launched and made available.
But how successful is the smart glasses market? Despite reports showing that the market is set to grow by US $ 69.1 million by 2025, the largest market being North America, the main driver is adoption of AR in eyewear. The AR market is growing at a much faster rate than that of the smart glasses industry.
The reality is that companies like Google, Amazon, and Snapchat have all invested in and launched similar products. However, none have been as successful as they thought. Google Glass and Snap glasses have failed to enter the market as much as they would have liked.
Maybe with Facebook the tone could be a little different, especially with advancements in social media and the partnership with a reputable eyewear maker. And with Facebook actively defending its Metaverse ecosystem, glasses just might do the trick.
A cheaper alternative to Facebook connected glasses
Priced at US $ 299, the smart glasses will be available at select retail stores in the US, Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy, and the UK. There hasn’t been an update on when these smart glasses will be available in Asia, but the point is, will these smart glasses be successful in that region?
Asian products are known for their innovations. And it’s no surprise that smart glasses like the one from Ray-Ban are already widely available online and in some gadget stores. Compared to a pair of Ray-Ban Stories, the smart glasses made in China can be purchased online for under US $ 20.
These smart glasses may not carry the Facebook and Ray-Ban branding, but may provide users with the same function. Available in a variety of shapes and sizes, these smart glasses can be connected to a mobile device via Bluetooth and also take high-resolution photos and videos.
Everything is visible
Despite the affordable price of smart glasses, it is not a product in high demand. And the reason is confidentiality. Using smart glasses to take photos may be new to Facebook, but it also raises serious privacy concerns.
Facebook has already been involved in high-level breaches involving the data of its users. Previously, oover half a billion Facebook users have seen their data, including their names, dates of birth and phone numbers, leaked on a hacker website and it’s been happening since 2019. After passing unnoticed, experts say the breach is the largest to date. by the social media giant.
In Italy, where connected glasses will also be available, Garante, the Italian data protection authority asked Facebook for clarification related to smart glasses. Garante would like to determine and ensure that the product complies with national privacy laws.
According to Facebook, smart glasses are designed with privacy in mind. For example, a white LED light appears when the camera is operational and users are in control of data and content. However, users would only use sunglasses on a sunny day, unless they feel like wearing sunglasses at night. So wouldn’t the light be so visible, especially if the photos are taken from a distance?
Additionally, can Facebook guarantee that smart glasses cannot be accessed remotely by cybercriminals? As a portable IoT device, smart glasses are tools that can potentially be hacked or compromised by cyber threats.
If mobile and IoT devices in factories can be easily compromised, what smarter glasses?
That said, however, the future of smart glasses largely rests with consumers themselves. All the statistics, facts and privacy concerns have been known – now it’s up to them to decide whether using such devices is worth the privacy risk.
Ultimately, some will see it as a fashion statement, while others will see it as an invasion of privacy.
