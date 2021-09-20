MJ Rodriguez, Anya Taylor-Joy and more [PHOTOS]





Photo-Illustration: The Cup; Photos: Getty Images Last year, despite the Emmys being mostly virtual, there were a few Tracee Ellis Ross, Zendaya, and Billy Porter who created some memorable fashion moments. This year, we had a lot more to look forward to since the Emmys returned to a full IRL setup in downtown Los Angeles and with it, all the red carpet fashion. It’s been a great year for television, so the 2021 Emmy Awards had an exceptionally stylish red carpet, with the pioneering cast of Pose and and the royal favorites of The crown and Bridgerton. Once again, Anya Taylor-Joy stole the show, red made a big appearance, and actors like Billy Porter (of course) and Bowen Yang proved that men’s red carpet looks don’t have to be boring. Read on for the best, worst and most glamorous looks of the night. See: All the looks from the Emmys red carpet. Photo: Rich Fury / Getty Images Michaela Ja Rodriguez aka MJ Rodriguez made Emmy history as the first trans woman to be nominated for Outstanding Leading Actress for her role in FX Pose. To celebrate the moment, she wore an airy vintage Versace dress that combines old and new Hollywood. Photo: Rich Fury / Getty Images Third Sister Olsen has flexed her ultimate fashion connection: Mary-Kate and Ashleys The Row. Photo: Rich Fury / Getty Images Billy Porter tells E! that this look was originally meant to have a long tail, believe it or not. (But since it’s Porter, after all, we wholeheartedly believe it.) Still, the actor landed on the red carpet with flair like a dazzled crow with dramatic ruffled sleeves. Photo: Rich Fury / Getty Images Violet can be a particularly polarizing color. But even if that’s not your cup of tea, you have to admit, Nicole Byers wears the undertone beautifully. Photo: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images Emma Corrins’ look combined a beanie, pointy black nails and a Miu Miu bodycon dress in a material that almost looks like a second skin. A witch? A pilgrim? A chic skier? We unpacked it here. Photo: Rich Fury / Getty Images OConnor channeled a young and still dapper Prince Charles, whom he plays on Netflixs The crown, on the red carpet in a Loewe tuxedo. From left to right : Tracee Ellis Ross. Photo: Rich Fury / Getty ImagesSarah Paulson. Photo: Rich Fury / Getty Images From left to right : Tracee Ellis Ross. Photo: Rich Fury / Getty ImagesSarah Paulson. Photo: Rich Fury / Getty Images From left to right : Catherine OHara. Photo: Rich Fury / Getty ImagesMandy Moore. Photo: Rich Fury / Getty Images From left to right : Catherine OHara. Photo: Rich Fury / Getty ImagesMandy Moore. Photo: Rich Fury / Getty Images Red was a popular choice for the red carpet tonight, but everyone made their own: Tracee Ellis Ross gave a disco diva, Sarah Paulson gave royal drama, Catherine OHara served in style, and Mandy Moore became princess. Photo: Rich Fury / Getty Images A guy in a black suit on the red carpet can get pretty redundant, but Bowen Yang spiced things up with silver platform boots in Syro, a queer and Asian brand based in Brooklyn. Photo: Rich Fury / Getty Images Michaela Coel, I can destroy you designer, writer, co-director and executive producer, brought modern red carpet fashion to life in a highlighter yellow dress by Christopher John Rogers. Photo: Rich Fury / Getty Images The train on this dress reminds me Something Photo: Rich Fury / Getty Images Just when we thought we were going to have an Emmy red carpet without a jaw-dropping moment, Anya Taylor-Joy arrived in Christian Dior. Everyone says: Thanks Anya! Staying in touch. Receive the Cut newsletter daily Terms and Privacy Notice

By submitting your email, you agree to our terms and Privacy notice and to receive e-mail correspondence from us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thecut.com/2021/09/emmys-2021-best-worst-red-carpet-fashion.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos