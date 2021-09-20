10 Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 Emmy Awards





Getty Images After a year without a red carpet, the Emmy Awards are back to celebrate the best of the small screen. Stars of The Queen’s Gambit, Pose, The crown, and more, here’s who had our jaws drooping. Advertising – Continue Reading Below 1 Anya Taylor-Joy What: Dior Haute Couture and Tiffany & Co. Why: From the dramatic drag of her dress and figure-hugging shape to her Old Hollywood hair and makeup, Anya Taylor-Joy’s look brought tons of drama to the red carpet. 2 Kerry Washington What: Custom Etro and De Beers Why: Washington rebranded a classic satin slip dress with an edgy twist – an exterior corset. The dreamy gray hue only added to the magic. 3 Mr. J. Rodriguez What: Vintage Atelier Versace and Bulgari Why: The colour. The cup. Slot. Need we say more? This look says goddess from head to toe, including jaw-dropping Bulgari jewelry. It’s vintage to boot, proving that a lasting archival red carpet look can look as fresh as something shiny and new. 4 Elizabeth olsen What: The Row and Chopard Why: Olsen represents her family in the most chic way possible: a flowing white dress with cape-shaped sleeves by The Row, the line designed by her sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. 5 Julianne Nicholson What: Giambattista Valli and Nikos Koulis jewelry Why: Nicholson’s winning role in Easttown mare was far from glamorous, but this look was purely Hollywood, with a chinoiserie floral print, a ruffled neckline and a cutout at the waist. 6 Michaela coel What: Christopher John Rogers and Alighieri and Anne Sisteron jewelry Why: The red carpet has its usual shades – metallic, pastels, neutrals, scarlet red, and jewel tones – but, as with her screenwriter and acting, Coel went for her own way with her Emmys dress. She wore a neon chartreuse bustier and midi skirt by the king of all things daring, Christopher John Rogers, who dubbed this shade of highlighter “sulfur”. 7 Tracee Ellis Ross What: Valentino Haute Couture Why: Ellis Ross is a ’70s-inspired goddess in a flowing, sparkling one-shoulder creation in signature Valentino red. It is a silhouette reminiscent of Studio 54, through the lens of haute couture. 8 Gillian anderson What: Chloe Why: A bohemian vibe isn’t always easy to achieve on the red carpet, but Anderson nails it in a white Gabriela Hearst look for Chloe that takes advantage of the bangs in the wisest way possible. 9 Sarah paulson What: Carolina Herrera and Mateo earrings Why: We love a bit of drama and Paulson brings it up with a bold sleeve, full skirt and scoop neck. Her dark red taffeta dress comes straight from Wes Gordon’s recent Herrera show. ten Cynthia Erivo What: Louis Vuitton and Roberto Coin Why: Erivo is never afraid to wear trendy silhouettes and bold tones, and tonight’s feathered mermaid by Nicholas Guesquiére of Louis Vuitton continued this trend, with a diamond choker. Carrie Goldberg

Wedding and Travel Director

Carrie Goldberg is the Director of Weddings and Travel for HarpersBAZAAR.com. Kerry Pieri

Digital Fashion Director / Features

Kerry Pieri is the Fashion and Digital Features Director of Harper’s Bazaar. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

Advertising – Continue Reading Below

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/red-carpet-dresses/g37655773/emmys-best-dressed-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos