NYX Professional Makeup and Rebecca Minkoff Join Crypto Fashion Week with NFT





For its second season, the fashion and beauty event NFT Crypto Fashion Week has secured partners from major brands.

Showcasing her first makeup in an NFT, NYX Professional Makeup was the official beauty partner for the event, which took place September 10-17. Rebecca Minkoff also participated, withone of her NFT outfits Featured. Since the first Crypto Fashion Week took place in February 2021, several fashion and beauty brands have joined the NFT wave. For brands, participation provides the opportunity to participate in the hype and the dedicated community of NFTs. Meanwhile, the organizers are betting on a future where virtual fashion and beauty becomes dominant.

We know the world is heading for the metaverse, said Lady PheOnix, founder of Crypto Fashion Week.We know that everyone will have an avatar in the future. Those who want to be trendy IRL also want to be trendy in the metaverse. Hosted by cryptomedia firm Lady PheOnixs Universe Contemporary, Crypto Fashion Week took place on Twitter Spaces, Twitch, YouTube and its own website. It featured live broadcasts, chats and NFT drops, and ended with its own virtual Meta Gala fashion show which aired live on Twitch and YouTube on September 17th. For the Meta Gala, NYX Professional Makeup unveiled its first NFT as part of the official Meta Gala red carpet event featuring virtual fashion and beauty looks. The NYX Cosmetics look was first created in real life by special effects makeup artist Mimi Choi, with a digital version and an avatar created via a hologram capture. A digital version of the makeup was created in an NFT in the format of an AR filter, which visitors to the Meta Gala site could enter to win a giveaway. A digital version of Choi modeling makeup while wearing a Rebecca Minkoff outfit was featured in the fashion show. Virtual makeup try-on is a critical part of how we connect with our audience and bring the art of makeup to life, said Yasmin Dastmalchi, CEO of NYX Professional Makeup USA. The brand’s entire product portfolio is available for a virtual trial, and online color matching is available on its site. For us, it’s another way to connect with our digitally native consumer base. Demand for virtual makeup has increased over the past two years, and especially during the pandemic with the lack of testers, said Dastmalchi. I don’t think that will change as we continue to move into our new normal, she said. We must continue to disrupt in this space. The fashion show also coincided with the start of a 24-hour virtual auction for NFTs of all looks featured in the fashion show alongside the NYX Cosmetics competition. The minimum starting bids for each look started at 1 ethereum, or US $ 3,377 at the time of this story’s filing. Within the first hour of the auction, an outfit already had a bid of 3 Etherum, or over US $ 10,000. While the NYX Cosmetics look will be part of a giveaway, beauty brands such as Nars and Elf have sold NFTs through platforms such as Bitski and Truesy which allow NFT to be purchased by credit card rather than crypto. cash. Meanwhile, a handful of beauty brands allow people to order products on their sites with cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency is something we’re still exploring, Dastmalchi said. Universe Contemporary also hosts NFT art, music and sports events, and has been at the forefront of the astronomical rise in prices for NFT art. The company’s Crypto Basel virtual art fair, held in October 2020, showcased the very first NFT artwork by artist Beeple. He went on to become a viral celebrity when one of his works sold for $ 69 million at Christies in March 2021. While the prices of NFT art have soared to astronomical levels over the past year, event planners have similar hopes for fashion and beauty. Beeple’s record sale sparked consumer and brand interest in DTVs. The comment that always comes up is, this thing that I can right click and save is now $ 69 million. How? ‘Or’ What? noted Lady PheOnix. This is because they don’t really see the trend of the future going digital. It is also moving towards digital ownership, collective ownership of digital assets and a total creators economy based on sovereignty, cooperation and community. In fashion and beauty, brands are looking at what they can do after making a splash with their initial NFTs. As consumers continue to experiment with DTVs, we still have to define what it means for us in the future. But it is possible that NFTs are part of [our] activations and plans for the future, said Dastmalchi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.glossy.co/beauty/nyx-professional-makeup-and-rebecca-minkoff-join-crypto-fashion-week-with-nfts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos