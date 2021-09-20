Jason Sudeikis, Kaley Cuoco and Yara Shahidi

Now it’s a (hot) red carpet. We were looking forward to the stars serving lewksat on SundayEmmy Awardheld outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, followinglast year’s virtual ceremony.

The host of the evening, comedian / actorCedric the Animatorjoked about the demands of the participants in his monologue. We had to get vaxxed to come here, said the host for the first time. I have Pfizer because I am a candle. Pfizer is the Neiman Marcus of vaccines, then Moderna is Macys. Then Johnson & Johnson is TJMaxx, of course.

The limited number of celebrities in attendance did not disappoint. Dressing up for the biggest night on TV is no easy feat, and these famous faces got the mission seriously.

here are the better dressed stars (in no particular order).

Kaley cuoco

The star of “The Flight Attendant” would also look for the role on the runway of a designer.Kaley cuoco arrived in a sunny yellow highlighter dress with embellished spaghetti strap sleeves. Her simple ponytail hairstyle was the perfect complement to her Vera Wang dress in a bold shade that she wore right down to her matching shoes.

Michaela coel

“I can destroy youDesigner and star Michaela Coel also glowed in neon yellow. Her two-part design, Christopher John Rogers, showcased her toned tummy and had a jaw-dropping arcuate train.

Yara Shahidi

We feel green with envyYara ShahidiThe timeless Dior dress. The “Grown-ish” lead was brilliant in the A-line, ankle-length dress with an asymmetrical off-the-shoulder neckline that she accessorized with a statement necklace.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Leave it Anya Taylor-Joy to wear the fashion equivalent of a checkmate. The “Queen’s Gambit” actress brought it back to old-school Hollywood glamor with a bodycon satin halterneck dress. A canary shawl, which she wore draped over her arms, added volume and color to her Christian Dior haute couture look.

Michael JaRodriguez

See Michaela JaRodriguez (formerly Mj Rodriguez) in the image above with her hands on her hips and her leg sticking out of her slit? This is exactly how it should be “Pose. “The actress looked amazing in an aqua Atelier Versace gown with a crisp cut, we repeat.

Catherine zeta jones

There is something about an inbordeaux brunette. Catherine Zeta-Jones showed off her sense of style (and a toned leg) in a strapless Christina Ottolinger with a corseted bodice.

Billy Porter

We are so happy that the “fabulous godmother” (or stylist) of the “Cinderella” actor has this Ashi Studio set up her pleated sleeve. The wingedtop is a work of art and we can say Billy Porter knew it from the poses worthy of the Vogue cover. Porter told E! Queer Eye expert Karamo Brown on E! that sculpted pieces were originally meant to go to the ground, but in the absence of longer sleeves, he considered them wings.

Jason Sudeikis

Jason Sudeikis Roped up on our best dressed list, but apparently her fiery gaze was stifling. The “Ted Lasso” star tells E! his Tom Ford spruce and velvet tuxedo was stuffy, and he cooked here like Hot Pockets. The outfit reminded Internet inspectors Chris Evans’ Ferragamo look of the 2019 Oscars, but no one seemed to care.

Nicole byer

My apologies to Nicole byer and his fellow comedians everywhere for that predictable moan, but when it comes to his looks, Netflix host “Nailed It!” The vibrant purple Christian Siriano dress was tailor-made just for her, and it shows in its fit and design.

Catherine hahn

What aWanda (Vision). Catherine hahn brought edge to the red carpet in a strapless look by Lanvin. Hahn’s oversized waistband and sparkly shoes added spice to her monochrome black outfit.

