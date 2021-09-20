Wear yellow, for the sake of your mood

In a podcast conversation with novelist Danielle Steel, designer Jonathan Anderson talks about her AW21 women’s collection for Loewe, and how she’s inspired by the idea that wearing brighter colors is right for you. He tells a story of stylist Benjamin Bruno telling him during the pandemic: “I am wearing a yellow t-shirt because it is chromotherapy. It makes you feel better.

It seems that Anderson and Bruno are not alone in this reflection. Prada, Raf Simons, Jil Sander, Versace and Dior Men have all included versions of yellow in their men’s and women’s collections, as has Demna Gvasalia on her couture debut for Balenciaga in July. Coincidence or not, one of Pantone’s two Colors of the Year is dubbed Illuminating. According to Laurie Pressman, vice-president of the Pantone Color Institute, it is “a bright, cheerful yellow sparkling with liveliness; a warming shade imbued with solar energy ”.

Prada AW21-22



Untitled, 2001, by Cy Twombly © Cy Twombly Foundation. Courtesy of Gagosian



Amanda Gorman speaks at the inauguration of Joe Biden © Getty Images



“The color and the pattern excite the eye; surfaces attract the touch ”, read the notes of Prada men’s fashion show AW21. In addition to the fabulous all-in-one long bodysuit boxers, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons gave us a stunning bespoke lime green overcoat, a variation of which also appeared in their women’s collection. In his own line, Simons used color for a winning effect with oversized pants, knits and overshirts, all in hues of the yellow family. Kim Jones at Dior Men, meanwhile, has collaborated with artist Peter Doig this season, whose results include a series of yellow military-style coats and jackets.

Raf Simons

Dior AW21-22



I also fell for yellow. It started long before Amanda Gorman wore a yellow Prada coat during the presidential inauguration in January, although admittedly that, along with her poem, made me tingle. The craze started when I saw Harry Styles wearing a bright yellow Marc Jacobs three-piece with a purple bow at the February 2020 Brits. Last summer I bought a Wales Bonner Adidas Football Shirt in soft yellow with a brown collar – think 1970s Bob Marley – followed by a pair of Nike running shorts in a distinctly punchy hue. I really enjoyed Riz Ahmed’s yellowish blonde hair in The sound of metal and gazed at Lucian Freud’s pale lemon dressing gown Girl with a white dog, 1950-51 (used to promote his current show at Tate Liverpool).

Jil Sander AW21



La Danse, 1988, by Paula Rego © Tate © Paula Rego

Riz Ahmed in Sound of Metal © Landmark Media



People want pieces that make them come out again

For its predominantly monochrome SS21 collection, Craig green collaborated with photographer Jack Davison on a series of prints and photographs with selected works featuring a beautiful wash of yellow. The designer has often used color to punctuate his collections for a shiny and eye-catching effect. “The color yellow is generally seen or viewed as something positive and light,” says Green. “I’ve always liked that it has a kind of double or contrasting meaning, because it’s also the color of hazards, dangers and warning signs. It has the ability to elicit extreme reactions which can be positive or negative depending on how and where it is used, the intensity and saturation of the color, as well as the scale of how it is applied.

Emerging designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin, who trained at Balmain before launching her own sophisticated yet sexy vision, is also in love with color – particularly winning is a pale yellow belted jacket with an iconic eyelet trim. “I feel like we don’t really sell black for us,” he says. “We sell color, we sell bright, fun pieces that you really won’t find anywhere else. After such a rough time, people want pieces that make them feel good and positive and inspire them to come out again. It’s my point of view !

Painting on cardboard, c1958, by Gustav Metzger © The Estate of Gustav Metzger and The Gustav Metzger Foundation.



Ludovic de Saint Sernin belted jacket, € 1,660



The Craig Green x Jack Davison print project



De Saint Sernin chooses the cover of Gus Van Sant’s the elephant movie poster as a particularly memorable moment for color. “Before, I wasn’t really a fan of yellow,” he says. “Because growing up I was super blonde and people said yellow is wrong for blondes – which I don’t think is true. On the the elephant poster, he’s super blond and wears this yellow T-shirt and it’s just iconic!

Birkenstock x Toogood The Forager Leather Sandals, £ 295, matchesfashion.com

The Marie bag in Bottega Veneta leather, £ 2,685



Proenza Schouler faux-leather boots, £ 750, farfetch.com

Kwaidan Editions rubber skirt, £ 758, farfetch.com



In the history of western men’s fashion, wearing yellow is making a commitment to make a statement.

Wearing yellow is, admittedly, a bold move, but one that men have adopted at various points in fashion history, says Oriole Cullen, curator of modern textiles and fashion at V&A. “In the history of western men’s fashion, wearing yellow is making a commitment to make a statement,” she says. “Color was particularly popular in the 18th century, when men’s fashion displayed a festive attitude, with brightly colored costumes made of lavish silk. One of the finest examples of an 18th century waistcoat held in the V&A collections is a bright yellow silk satin garment with rich embroidery; it demonstrates the sumptuous quality of court dress from the 1730s, when courtiers competed among themselves to be noticed by their finery. She also identifies the 1960s and 1970s as a time when there was a resurgence of more attention-seeking menswear.

Harry Styles wears Marc Jacobs at the Brit Awards 2020 © Richard Young / Shutterstock



Still Life, Rose of Sharon, 1973, by Alice Neel © The Estate of Alice Neel



Balenciaga leather bathrobe



Yellow in art is particularly spellbinding in the hands of van Gogh, Joan Mitchell, Pierre Bonnard, Cy Twombly and Franz Erhard Walther (a yellow sculptural piece featured in Loewe’s first male fashion show in 2019). Alice Neel’s painting Ginny and Elizabeth (1975) presents a yellow turtleneck, while a window blind in Still life, Rose of Sharon (1973) may have inspired the recent renovation of my bathroom. Without forgetting Monet’s yellow kitchen at his house in Giverny, often described as “luminous”.

Solar energy by Lorde



The work of Josef Albers at St Mary’s Hospital © James Gifford-Mead / Courtesy of the Josef and Anni Albers Foundation

Kwaidan Editions floral wadding shirt dress, £ 914, ssense.com



But one of the best yellow stories related to art comes from children’s unit at St Mary’s Hospital in London, which features artwork in the shade donated by the Josef and Anni Albers Foundation, including murals and prints by Josef Albers Tribute to the place series, while Anni Albers’ work is seen in bed screens and wallpapers. “Josef Albers saw yellow as the color of healing,” says foundation director Nicholas Fox Weber. “For this reason, we have deliberately given work with yellow to various people and institutions over the years when they need it.” He notes that they donated an imprint to the United States Supreme Court when Ruth Bader Ginsberg was in poor health. Fox Weber adds, “Josef would sometimes call his Yellow Center Tributes with a white exterior his ‘square’ fried eggs.

And if you are still undecided or not convinced of the merits of yellow, then I refer you to a fellow obsessive of yellow, Vinnie Sawyer, who, at four years old, much like Bruno and Josef Albers, understands: “It makes me feel happy, ”he said, in his yellow Wellington boots.