Fashion
SHEIN is She-Out: It’s time to question our consumption
Do you know this brand? Do you know the one that sparked controversy over anti-Semitic and racist products, their use of child labor, their massively harmful environmental impact, their general religious insensitivity and their repeated use of illegal reproductions of artists’ works for their products? Oh, wait: that doesn’t reduce it.
Ephemeral fashion, as defined by the sustainable brand rating system Good for you, are cheap and trendy clothes that sample ideas from catwalks or celebrity culture and transform them into clothes in department stores at breakneck speed to meet consumer demand. It is consumer driven but ultimately rooted in a capitalist system that views growth as the full indicator of development. Businesses know that the best way to keep growing is to produce inexpensive products, despite their destructive impact on the environment and the workforce.
How did we get to a point where clothing stores could produce massive amounts of new stuff every week, if not every day? And why do the Duke students who claim to be pro-environment and anti-racist buy into it?
Fast fashion reached its peak in the 90s with the introduction of online shopping.
In the 1990s, the introduction of online shopping spawned the start of the fast fashion industry. Since then, more and more fast fashion brands from Princess Polly to NastyGal to Zara to Shein have sprung up. Of our time, 36 million packages in the United States alone are delivered each day, and the rate seems to only increase.
Is this growth model sustainable? Ask any environmentalist, and they’ll say no. Like a study at Princeton stated: The fashion industry is currently responsible for more annual carbon emissions than all international flights and shipping combined. 20% of wastewater in the world is just from the fashion industry. Synthetic fibers, such as polyester or nylon, make up 35% of microplastics in the ocean.
Why do we consume it then? At Duke, for example, you can see fast fashion everywhere you turn. Forever 21 tops, Shein pants, H&M dresses, Zara skirts, Amazon jackets, Uniqlo accessories at a college where 69% of students come from families with the richest 20% and students claim to be environmentally conscious, why is cheap and unethically manufactured clothing so prevalent among our student body?
There is something neurologically pleasant about fast fashion. Shopping has become compulsive. In reality, a research team of Stanford, Carnegie Mellon and MIT discovered that when they showed one of the study subjects a desirable object for sale, the pleasure center, or nucleus ambens, lit up in the subject’s brain. The more the person wanted the item, the more activity the fMRI detected. As Marc Bain of the Atlantic written, it is consumerism as entertainment.
So, can we blame it all on our brains? Not necessarily. More and more slow mode movements and influencers have sprung up across the world calling for a massive reduction in product consumption. Its goal: awareness.
As Research Chair at Parsons, Hazel Clark, asserted, It is about the consumer becoming aware of the entire process – from design to production through use and potential reuse.
Despite this, many slow fashion brands like Christy Dawn, Reformation, Tradlands and MATE the label have remained largely inaccessible. Prices are too high for the average American, and many brands are missing diverse representation.
How can you still support aspects of the slow fashion movement without breaking the bank? Start by accessing your consumption habits. How often do you bring new clothes? Where do you mainly buy? Learn about the work practices of the companies you support. Not to mention that saving is always an option that can easily fit into budgets.
Consumption should not be taken lightly. We don’t have an indefinite amount of materials to keep producing and consuming at the same rate as we do. Something must change.
