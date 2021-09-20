Best Dressed at the Met Gala – Massachusetts Daily Collegian

The Met Gala, one of fashion’s biggest parties, wowed audiences on September 13. Artists, actors and influencers walked the red carpet with outfits designed to fit this year’s theme, American Independence.

Here are the top three looks of the night, rated for their aesthetic, theme, and creativity.

Yara Shahidi

The Grown-ish star looked majestic in custom Dior down to the floor with gorgeous detailing.

Aesthetics: 9/10

Shahidi wore a jeweled taupe colored dress that perfectly complimented her skin.

The matching gloves up to the elbows and the flowing tulle veil add to the elegance of the princess-like ensemble. Her choker and diamond headdress complete the outfit and reach the height of glamor.

The Dior dress is a magnificent work of art with intricate sparkling pearls, and its gloves are reminiscent of old Hollywood enchantment. She wore a braided beanie much like Josephine Baker wore. Her hair can’t be ignored, with neat, rounded and loose curls brushing her bare shoulder. Shahidis’ makeup is subtle with a palette of gorgeous and complementary pink undertones sprinkled over her eyes and cheekbones.

If I had to criticize her appearance, I would question the placement of her veil, which looks more like a cape tucked into the back of her dress. The positioning of the veil makes it detachable. To create a more even look, I would have gone the traditional route of lifting the veil and attaching it to a hairpiece so that the veil could flow from her head and not her back.

Theme: 8/10

The Shahidis look was inspired by Josephine Baker, the artist and activist of the 1920s. Baker was a symbol of revolutionary cultural trends that black women in entertainment often define, but are largely ignored in favor of their white counterparts. Shahidi honoring a black pioneer is important because American culture and fashion cannot be separated from black designers who innovate in underrated stylistic trends.

However, you wouldn’t understand the symbolism of her dress alone. The dress has taken scraps of subtle outfits from Bakers and is losing its essence. Baker was known to wear banana skirts, textures, and stage costumes with feathers, fur, tassels, and fringes. As a homage to Baker, I would have gone for a risky outfit that consisted of a top covered in rhinestones and a skirt with layers of fringe and a dramatic fur coat.

Creativity: 6/10

Shahidi receives the lowest score in the creativity category. The dress, without context, is very traditional with the strapless neckline and the A-line hem. While the dress is stunning, it’s not uncommon to see similar looks on the red carpet. There is no unusual playfulness with the texture, cut, color, or figure, but the dress is a variation of the Bakers style that suits Shahidis’ body.

Barbie ferreira

The Euphoria actress dropped her jaws in a pearl-encrusted off-the-shoulder gown. The dress was designed with hundreds of Swarovski crystals and took over 100 hours to make.

Aesthetics: 10/10

This look would make the Flappers of the 1920s dance with joy. One of the best features of the dress is the intertwined pearl necklace. The way it stops hanging down and splits into several rows of symmetrical beads on both sides is a cool design technique rarely seen before. The fun fringed bottom layer of the dress adds a bohemian touch to this sleek dress reminiscent of the laid back 1920s flappers attitude that Ferreria took inspiration from.

Theme: 9/10

Ferreria evokes the quintessential themes of two contrasting American cultural eras: the practicality of the 1920s and the art deco abstraction and feminine sensuality of the Hollywood starlet of the 1960s. The Ferreiras dress has a corset underneath the bust and an exaggerated cinched waist, reproducing the bodily ideals of the time. The underlay of her dress after her collar cut to mid-thigh, playing with the provocative 1920s short hems. She plays hide and seek with the outer fringe of her hem, a popular detail in the 1920s.

Creativity: 8/10

It was unique to combine two periods to create a stunning cohesive piece. The details of the dress have been well thought out and every aspect has contributed significantly to the spirit of the dress. However, the 1920s aesthetic is overdone on the red carpet.

Faith

The iconic model wore arguably the most stunning and opulent Dolce x Gabbana ensemble.

Aesthetics: 10/10

There isn’t a single flaw in Iman’s outfit. It is the perfect blend of theater, art and beauty. From head to toe, this outfit is a magnificent spectacle. Her helmet looks like a textured sun and the volume of her cage skirt is breathtaking. It looks light but sturdy, which contrasts well with the heaviness of the helmet.

Theme: 9/10

It’s a theatrical outfit. I could easily see it in any fashion museum exhibit. The feathered helmet and prominent jewelry designs appear to be a tribute to the Las Vegas showgirl, one of the most prominent symbols of American live entertainment. They have contributed to the pure fun and magic of the Las Vegas entertainment scene.

Creativity: 10/10

Iman’s outfit broke the ladder of creativity. Nothing like it has ever been seen on the red carpet. Uniqueness is what audiences look for when tuning it in to watch the Met Gala.

Iman’s voluminous cage skirt makes the outfit unique to her. She mysteriously maneuvers in this heavy and interesting figure. Each circular layer of the skirt flares out to be bigger and bigger. Its gold color with feather trim matches perfectly with the other star of her outfit, the massive helmet.

Her jumpsuit is unconventional in a sea of ​​dresses and that adds to her powerful goddess look. The jumpsuit could be a powerful statement on its own with its unique crackle pattern. The golden coloring with the dark crackle pattern resembles a rock. While I’m not sure if this was intentional, I think the rock pattern on the jumpsuit simply symbolizes the strength and power of women.

