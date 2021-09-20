Performative or not, the fashion activism of the Met Galas is not to be rejected – The Daily Free Press

Ah yes, the Met Gala is one of the few events where the reviews and comments are more interesting than the event itself. Until a few years ago, these reviews were mostly endless gossip about which lean and attractive rich guests looked slightly less lean, attractive, and wealthy. And while we’ve still got the usual barrage of frenzied talk about the event ranging from Twitter memes about the Lil Nas Xs C-3PO moment to detailed Vogue fashion articles in recent years, much of it has become centered on what guests actually believe and do.

The event itself is an indisputable beacon of bourgeois pageantry. But if you can get past its elitism and increasingly questionable guest list Addison Rae and Anna Wintour exuded the same air in there, the Met Gala provides fashion whimsy. Part of the reason for this is the annual event themes that guide the designs guests wear, this year being American Independence.

Inevitably, the mere mention of the A word sparked everyone’s social justice reflexes, and the Met Gala was filled with political sentiment. From handbags to breastplates through the backs of dresses, awakened phrases sometimes close to a jumble of militant buzzwords saturated the event.

While the garish letters and dramatic designs sparked initial enthusiasm, critics immediately pointed out the performative hypocrisy of it all and the commodification of activism brought about by many of these celebrity outfits. After all, once these celebrities ditch their flashy militant slogans, many of them are still the same privileged 1% who are riding the latest wave of trends.

While I recognize that the sticky commodification of social justice issues for the Shock Factor leaves a bad taste, we shouldn’t dismiss the benefits of intersecting fashion and activism in one of the most privileged spheres of the world. Americas.

For example, singer Billie Eilishs custom Oscar De La Renta, a gorgeous Old Hollywood princess dress, won a big win for animal rights, the brand is committed to working with her without fur.

Continuing the popularity of romantic dresses that night, Jager NikkieTutorials’ YouTuber Nikkie used her elegant tulle number as a fashion tribute to trans icon and activist Marsha P. Johnson who was instrumental in the riots in Stonewall. Thus, paving the way for more LGBTQ + representation and visibility for trans rights.

However, model and look advocate Quannah Chasinghorses was arguably the most adherent to the theme, which featured authentic Navajo jewelry to celebrate her Native American ancestors. Her very presence was an incredible step in the search for more Indigenous representation in the media.

And how could I forget the most controversial guest of the night and alumnus of Boston University, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?

Admit it, a red tax on the rich on your butt in a room in the richest United States may not be the most politically savvy move, and it creates more shock value than anyone else. what a real change. Not to mention, the dress itself looked a bit like an art project situation on an old mom wedding dress.

That being said, AOC can hardly be accused of performative activism. I mean, she basically drafted and proposed the entire Green New Deal, not to mention all of her other progressive political work. Also, she did not use taxpayer money to attend the gala because she did not pay for her ticket. And, as a former bartender living on tips, the very fact that she attended it was quite inspiring and revolutionary.

The funny thing is, these aren’t even all examples of how attendees at this year’s Met Gala made huge political statements with their attire. Whether genuine or not, the tidal wave of calls for reform and issues highlighted by fashion has contributed immensely to the way we approach the issues in our society. For once, privileged members can no longer look away from American realities.

So who cares if Cara Delevigne wears a glittery Peg the Patriarchy bodice overnight and thinks she solved the sexism? What matters most is that hundreds of the nation’s giants who truly control our country saw these outfits and realized that they could no longer pretend that oppression and injustice don’t exist. What matters is that millions of viewers from under-represented communities saw a performance and began to believe that they too belonged to the galas and fabric of Italian creators.

If after all of this you’ve left a few slogan-covered bulletproof vests to convince you that activism has fallen into corporate chaos, you’re missing the big picture of the Met: performative or not, the entrance to activism in greater hollywood means people at the top have no choice but to be careful. And for the non-people, who are ultimately responsible for what appears in pop culture because they consume it, these issues and the fight to fix them have already entered their veins.