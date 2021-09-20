Keep the dress code casual at WGHS | Webster Kirkwood Times





Most workplaces have employee manuals with dress code policies, just like our schools. I was amazed to read that an important topic of the first week of school at Webster Groves High School was tummy tucks. Parents need to choose their fights and depending on their children’s personality / character, clothes may not be on their list. Parents trust this manual. Normally, parents wouldn’t allow a youngster to always snack on whatever he wants, a middle school student to choose a cell phone of their choice, or a 16-year-old to choose a car. Because? Many lack the cognitive ability, understanding of money, or the experience to make choices that can negatively affect their lives or pay the bills that come with their choices. Every year, students protest against the dress code policy. The students at Webster High School are bright, creative, enthusiastic and passionate individuals with so much potential. Truth be told, at this age many cannot see beyond what they want for themselves. My three children were part of the Webster Groves High School group. A few years ago, ladies were invited to wear dress pants at concerts, as the audience could see their very short dresses. They didn’t listen to their parents, so that was the consequence. The inconsistency in the policy of the dress code that each gender is allowed to wear is unacceptable. It is seen during the school day and after with sports teams. The dress code policy should apply to all and be genderless. For the well-being of its students, a school district in Texas has added masks to its dress code. For the well-being of our high school students, it might be time, while allowing denim and sneakers, to make the dress code business casual. After all, their education and conduct prepare their future place in society. Christine borth Rocky hill Parent of 11, 14, 19 graduates

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnewspapers.com/webster-kirkwoodtimes/make-dress-code-business-casual-at-wghs/article_97c73ae2-16f2-11ec-acd1-73fd48572ffd.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos