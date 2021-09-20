Seahawks dramatically implode, fall to Tennessee Titans 33-30 in OT; Seattle loss ends 12-game opener home streak





The Seattle Seahawks are proud to end their games strong. That was not the case in their home opener against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The Seahawks were torched for 182 yards and two fourth quarter TDs by Derrick Henry. Randy Bullock scored a 36-yard overtime field goal and the Titans recovered from a 14-point deficit to beat the Seahawks stunningly, 33-30, at Lumen Field. Tennessee were down 30-16 in the fourth quarter and relied on their powerful All-Pro running back to bring them back to life. Henry ran for 60 yards for his second touchdown of the game after Seahawks wide receiver Freddie Swain scored a 68-yard touchdown with 13:06 left. Henrys’ third touchdown, a 1-yard run with 29 seconds left, tied the game at 30 after an extra point from Bullock. In overtime, it was Henry who put the Titans back in value. He ran four times for 21 yards in the extra period to give Bullock good positioning for the winning field. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 27 of 40 passes for 347 yards. After a slow start in Week 1, Julio Jones caught six passes for 128 yards. The Titans avoided a 0-2 start to the season and handed the Seahawks their first loss of the year in front of their home crowd, which reappeared in the stands for the first time since the end of the 2019 regular season. For the Seahawks, Russell Wilson played very well in the three quarters but struggled in the fourth. He completed 22 of 31 passes for 343 yards and two touchdowns, one of which was a 63-yard spool bomb to wide receiver Tyler Lockett. Chris Carson added two points on the floor. The end of the game did not of course please Seahawks fans and surprised the NFL world: Typical Seahawk game

Bomb Russ 30-16 Hawks

Miss the XPT

The Titans score two consecutive touchdowns.

Go to overtime. The Titans win on the throw

While they haven’t stopped the Titans recently, they do end up forcing a punt. The Seahawks immediately retreat in attack. To be lucky is not a security

Titans win – Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 19, 2021 May be sarcastic on Twitter, but this @Titans The comeback victory says a lot about the guys and girls in this building. To go to Seattle and win this game? After last week? My colleague @KyleBrandt always say it WEEK 1 IS A LIAR I think today’s squad is the 2021 Titans. – Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) September 19, 2021 The Seattle offense certainly deserves some of the blame for this loss. Production fell dramatically in the second half (6 pts and 176 yards against 22 pts and 318 yards for the Titans). But it’s hard to put in * too much * when they’ve scored 30 and the defense has allowed 532 yards. – Stacy Jo Rost (@StacyRost) September 19, 2021 Thanks to all the Titans fans who stayed calm after last week’s loss – Will Compton (@_willcompton) September 20, 2021 The loss ended the Seahawks’ 12-game winning streak in the opener at home. It was also the Seattles’ first loss as they led by at least 15 points at halftime since 2004, when they lost to the St. Louis Rams 33-27 in overtime. -Aron Yohannes [email protected]; aronyohannes

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oregonlive.com/nfl/2021/09/seattle-seahawks-implode-in-spectacular-fashion-fall-to-tennessee-titans-33-30-in-ot-loss-that-snaps-12-game-win-streak-in-home-openers.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos