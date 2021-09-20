Fashion
From vagina pants to Mximas wedding dress: new exhibition pays homage to Amsterdam fashion
Queen Mxima’s silk wedding dress and sensational vagina pants worn by pop artist Janelle Mone are one of the 150 extraordinary creations of Amsterdam House – The city, fashion, freedom, a celebration of Amsterdam’s contribution to the fashion world, which opened on Friday September 17th at Amsterdams Nieuwe Kerk.
A real whos who of the Amsterdam fashion world of yesterday and today, Amsterdam house dusted off the wonderfully nostalgic outfits of Max Heymans and Fong Leng and spotlighted brilliant newcomers such as digital fashion house The Manufacturer and prestigious fashion award winner Darwin Winklaar lighting 2020.
Fabulous
Organizing a fashion exhibition featuring more than 70 designers and spanning 250 years of history was difficult enough for this collaboration between the Nieuwe Kerk and the Amsterdam Museum, but the 15e The spectacular church architecture of the century was a far cry from the white box conservatives are accustomed to working with.
The church is fabulous, but it’s big enough, Ninke Bloemberg, fashion curator at the Amsterdam Museum, told DutchNews.nl. We have used a lot of transparency so that you can see the church while displaying the designs in a respectful manner.
The place also reserved some very pleasant surprises, says Bloemberg, like the play of colors obtained by placing the resplendent Amsterdam rainbow dress (2016) in front of a stained glass window. It is hoped that the flags of non-LGBTQi + countries sewn into the 16m diameter skirt of this living work of art will transform over time as countries decriminalize same-sex relationships and a rainbow flag sky replaces their national colors on the dress.
Strong points
The rainbow dress may be a sight to behold, but it is the prospect of seeing Queen Mximas’ wedding gown that will undoubtedly draw in crowds a marvel of embroidered lace and Mikado silk, and color more ivory with time.
The exhibition weaves a route through Amsterdam’s fashion districts, the rising brands of trendy Zeedijk, for example, and the grand architecture of the Leidseplein Hirsch & Cie department store, now the Apple Store, which has brought high-quality fashion to the capital in 1882 and inspired the backdrop for a parade of 19 models at the heart of the exhibition.
On this catwalk, models sporting iconic Dutch labels such as Puck & Hans, whose flamboyant Rokin store was a honeypot for ’70s and’ 80s fashionistas, pose alongside contemporary pieces such as the provocative Duran Lantink vagina pants. , the balloon pants in pink tulle, cotton and silk, made famous in Janelle Mones 2018 pop video for the only PYNK.
Covid
The exhibitions also speak of a changing Amsterdam. A well corseted 18e The dress of the century with incredibly widened hips by huge interior saddlebags contrasts with the loose pants that passed for a skirt, worn by women a century later so that they could enjoy the freedom of the newly invented bicycle.
Other exhibits document the current pandemic, such as a three-meter-wide denim tutu that enforces a 1.5m social distancing, designed by G-Star for the National Ballet. Elsewhere, Ronald van der Kamp’s clothes made from recycled factory scraps and excess inventory hint at the impact of closed shops and canceled fashion shows.
Famous carriers
Welcome visitors from Amsterdam house is Mayor Femke Halsema, one of six celebrities who provided them with video testimonials of special clothing or accessories. In keeping with the exhibition’s theme of freedom, she selected a rainbow necklace she wore to celebrate 20 years of same-sex marriage earlier this year.
In another video, fashion journalist and program director Aynouk Tan, buried in a foam of multicolored fabric, also talks about the openness of the capital and underlines the importance of fashion in expressing the broad spectrum of the gender identity. Amsterdam house seems to answer the call with Aziz Bekkaouis draped and sleeveless version of a man’s costume (2001), a male dress from 1890 and an outfit belonging to the dragqueen Dolly Bellefleur.
In line with the exhibition’s inclusive approach, public participation is encouraged through a photo contest in association with Mirror Mirror Magazinesoliciting outdoor shots from fashion lovers in iconic Amsterdam settings. The winning photograph will appear on street posters and in the exhibition itself.
Freedom
Batik from Indonesia and the vivid prints of traditional Suriname dashikis (men’s shirts) and kotos (voluminous dresses) are also in the spotlight, highlighting the multicultural community that makes up the capital and the freedom to express its heritage. through the dress. But take a step further and a blouse with a forcefully added Jewish Star of David and a quilted dress sewn in a Japanese POW camp is a sobering reminder of choices once made on behalf of the Dutch people.
More positive, an evening dress created especially for the exhibition by the rising designer Karim Adduchi. Combining a Middle Eastern tapestry, a Jewish bekische mantle, and a Catholic chasable, it represents its own plural religious origin as well as the successful coming together of different faiths in a city widely known for its tolerance.
For Bloemberg, it is this “experimentation, innovation and community” that underpins the success of the fashion industry in Amsterdam, a place, she says, where “everyone knows each other”. And as the enlarged photographs in the exhibition show, this feeling is reflected in the street. Amsterdam feels like you can be who you want to be and dress how you want to dress, says Bloemberg.
The exposure is in Amsterdams Nieuwe Kerk from September 18, 2021 to April 3, 2022. An audio tour in English is available.
To coincide with the exhibition is Parade Club, a series of theatrical performances and readings (in Dutch) in four different nightclubs. Each location highlights a different fashion designer and the era they represent, with viewers dressing accordingly. From October 7 to January 24.
