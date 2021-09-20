Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Trends: Bold Colors, Bold Choices Rule





If there was any doubt about the excitement of a post-pandemic re-emergence and the return of the Emmys in a live, in-person show, look no further than Sunday’s red carpet and its merry riot of colors. . With a limited guest list and a full immunization mandate in place, attendees stepped out in every shade of the rainbow – and with no masks in sight. From Kenan Thompson’s pink cotton candy suit and matching bow tie to Seth Rogen’s orange blazer, men’s clothing was some of the show’s more adventurous choices. Velvet tuxedos also had a moment, with Bo Burnham in a navy blue look and Jason Sudeikis wearing a teal Tom Ford number. Ditching his iconic hat, host Cedric the Entertainer also stood out in a bright turquoise suit designed by stylist Jason Rembert. Chris Sullivan was a stage thief in a custom tiger-print Courtney Mays costume, as was OT Fagbenle, who rocked a modern red and black version of a traditional agbada dress, commonly worn by men in parts of the West Africa. Flashes of red were seen on the carpet, including Sarah Paulson’s loose-skirted ball gown with a plunging neckline (styled by Karla Welch) and a modern tulle-wrapped fishtail dress worn by Mandy Moore, all two of Carolina Herrera’s spring / summer 2022 ready-to-wear. -clothing collection. Meanwhile, Welch-styled Tracee Ellis Ross stunned in a couture Valentino dress with off the shoulders and shimmering ruby ​​hues. Michael Buckner / Variety Never one to shy away from a fashion statement, Kaley Cuoco shone in an electric green Vera Wang look personalized with a sweetheart neckline and embellished shoulders, styled by Brad Goreski. Uzo Aduba also turned heads in a neon pink Cristina Ottaviano dress, styled by Christina Ehrlich, as did Michaela Jaé Rodriguez who channeled Old Hollywood in a perfectly draped turquoise Atelier Versace gown. Contestant Michaela Coel also composed the drama in a highlighter yellow Christopher John Rogers bralette and a draped column skirt with matching shoes, designed by Zerina Akers. Christian Dior delivered a serious dose of vintage glamor with Yara Shahidi’s vibrant green Kelly dress (styled by Jason Bolden), as well as Anya Taylor-Joy’s tailored pale yellow backless dress with a puffy marigold cape. (and a perfect lipstick red) to match, styled by Law Roach. Michael Buckner / Variety Pastel hues also caused a stir, with Robin Thede in a bespoke frothy mint green Jason Wu dress fit for a Disney princess (styled by Wayman and Micah), and Beth Behrs in a Georges Hobeika couture look in a pale ethereal pink spring / summer. 2021, sprinkled with crystals and matched with Tamara Mellon heels. There was no shortage of high powered jewelry on the carpet, from Cynthia Erivo’s Roberto Coin diamond ribbon choker to match her Louis Vuitton look, complete with a cascade of feathers (stylized by Jason Bolden), and Lorraine Schwartz’s bib collar, rings and ear cuffs from Billy Porter, offset by her equally dramatic black Ashi Couture look, punctuated by oversized winged sleeves. And if there had been an award for the best shoes of the night, Bowen Yang would have won it with his silver platform boots from Syro. Michael Buckner / Variety

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2021/awards/news/emmys-red-carpet-fashion-trends-1235068424/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos