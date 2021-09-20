James Middleton’s wife Alize wore Carole Middleton’s wedding dress – see photo



















The Duchess of Cambridgethe younger brother of James middleton finally married Alizée Thevenet on Saturday, September 11, after postponing their wedding day twice – and her fiancee has found the sweetest way to pay tribute to her family. MORE: James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet’s Intimate Wedding Belongs to a Fairytale – Details Alizée was a beautiful bride, with photos shared exclusively with HELLO! showing the 32-year-old woman in a white maxi dress with a bardot neckline and embroidered details. The dress not only tied perfectly to their destination wedding, which took place in Bormes-les-Mimosas, famous for being one of the most beautiful villages on the French Riviera, but it was also the exact dress that James mother Carole Middleton wore it on her big day with Michael. Loading the player … WATCH: 10 of the most spectacular HELLOs! exclusive weddings “My borrowed something was actually my dress from my mother-in-law Carole, who last wore it 41 years ago on her wedding day in June 1980,” explained financial analyst Alizée. She added that she first tried on her future mother-in-law’s wedding dress during the lockdown, while she and James resided in Bucklebury, Berkshire with her parents. “While talking about dresses with Carole and sharing ideas during confinement for inspiration, I tried on her wedding dress and fell in love with it. RELATED: Sarah Ferguson & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Respond to Joy at James Middleton’s Wedding STORE: 10 wedding dresses that look like Meghan Markle’s Givenchy and Stella McCartney dresses Alizée looked gorgeous in Carole Middleton’s wedding dress “It suited me perfectly and was exactly what I wanted. It always troubled me that wedding dresses were only worn once, so it was amazing to give a second life to such a beautiful dress.” , she said. To finish off her sleek look, the bride wore her hair in a chic half-up half-down style, held in place with a flowing veil. RELATED: 12 Casual Wedding Dresses for a Low-key Ceremony The couple got married on the French Riviera Her meaningful outfit choice was very different from that of James’ siblings Kate and Pippa. The Duchess opted for a timeless dress by Sarah Burton by Alexander McQueen with long lace sleeves and a full skirt, while Pippa stepped out in an ivory high neck, cap sleeve gown by British fashion designer Giles Deacon. This week’s magazine is now available James and Alizée said “yes” to mayor in front of close friends and family, including Kate Middleton and Prince William, as well as their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and Pippa Middleton and James Matthews, and their children Arthur and Grace. After their ceremony, the newlyweds went to their beachside reception, Café Leoube, in a vintage 2CV. MORE: 23 Royal Wedding Dresses That Will Go Down In History HELLO! donates to James’ Pets As Therapy charity in exchange for these exclusive photographs. Visit petsastherapy.org. For the full wedding album and interview, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of HELLO !, on sale Monday, September 20.

