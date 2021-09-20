Fashion Emmy Awards: OT Fagbenle changes Nigerian look, Billy Porter puts on wings

Billy Porter arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 19, 2021. MARIO ANZUONI / Reuters

Michaela Jae Mj Rodriguez wore a vintage Versace Atelier in teal as a tribute to Old Hollywood, her hair falling down the back, and Billy Porter worked big wings on his black pants look on Sunday at the Lightened Emmy Awards.

Less than a week after the wild and sometimes wacky fashions of the Met Gala, the glamor was back at the Emmys. There were looks of soft pink and yellow, shiny sequin statement minis, and Nicole Byer in a stunning strapless purple dress that was sure to land her in a best dressed place.

Many, including Kate Winslet, Jean Smart, and Cecily Strong, have gone for classic black, the latter with a high slit and low plunge. Black is not Cedric Entertainers’ style. The host of the evening walked the red carpet in shades of blue in contrasting colors.

Porter worked the poses for the cameras, showing off his wings.

I AM the fairy godmother. There’s an ongoing theme, Porter said of her recent turn in Cinderella.

OT Fagbenle, meanwhile, wore a traditional Nigerian look in red with black accents from a Lagos brand, Sofisticat.

Byer wore personalized Christian Siriano. She thanked all the women who came before her for breaking the barrier of tailoring for plus size women, and she went for the strapless look with sheer layers that flowed to the floor.

And what was Ted Lasso himself wearing? Jason Sudeikis, minus his iconic porn stache of his characters, showed off his Eazy-E socks tucked under a powder blue velvet Tom Ford suit.

It’s kind of like keeping everything in perspective, he said.

Anya Taylor-Joy arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at LA Live in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello / The Associated Press

Sudeikis co-star Hannah Waddingham was a goddess in a pale pink asymmetrical dress.

Rodriguez paired her 71-carat Bulgari diamond dress in an effort to blend the old Hollywood with the new, she said.

The pandemic put a damper on the Emmys last year, but the fashion was back with a much smaller in-person crowd. Keri Russell dressed to the end in a Zuhair Murad couture gown in mauve pink with feathers surrounding the hem of a caped back.

Anya Taylor-Joy, still a red carpet star from another era, wore a pale yellow satin backless Dior couture gown with a dramatic yellow opera coat, her hair in a neatly curled bun.

It looks like a painting, said Andrea Lavinthal, style and beauty director for People. Everything about her is so glamorous and elegant.

Kathryn Hahn paired her strapless black Lanvin pant look with an ultra-wide leather belt and a seamless necklace of white and green jewelry. Taraji P. Henson didn’t disappoint in a sleek, embellished black look, her hair in a top knot.

I have pockets, she noted. It always helps.

Known for his brightly colored and patterned suits, RuPaul wore a black double-breasted jacket with a white swirl pattern across his pants, while Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang rocked a pair of tall silver boots.

But the trend of the evening was color, color and more color.

Another star of the night: Michaela Coel wore a bright yellow bandeau top and matching skirt to the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles. Rich Fury / Getty Images

Yara Shahidi kept her jewelry to a minimum as she twirled around in an emerald green princess dress by Dior, while Kaley Cuoco brought the color in in a neon yellow look by Vera Wang.

Another star: Michaela Coel in a bright yellow bandeau top and matching skirt as she ran inside after closing the rug. Issa Rae wore a custom mesh look in Aliette white. It was a simple, sporty figure with impact.

There were other looks to note: Cynthia Erivo in a Louis Vuitton white leather mermaid dress with a blue and green feathered hem; Angela Bassett in skin-tight Greta Constantine in black with a hot pink ruffle traveling from the top to the floor; and Elizabeth Olsen with the unique privilege of wearing a white look designed by The Row, the label of her twin sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley.

We absolutely loved all of the bright and bold colors, said Lavinthal. It was like a fun Crayola box. It certainly felt festive. It’s good that it’s not this low-key and shy return to the red carpet. People seemed excited about it.

Lavinthal also praised the men: Dan Levy in cobalt blue Valentino with a tie in place of buttons and Kenan Thompson in pink joining Sudeikis, Cedric and others who have given up on the idea of ​​a black tuxedo.

Seth Rogan was in orange, she said. It looked like fall. It was just missing a few leaves.

The Fall Look: Seth Rogen dons orange at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at LA LIVE on September 19, 202, in Los Angeles. Rich Fury / Getty Images

Julee Wilson, Beauty Director for Cosmopolitan, said she gasped when she saw Coel in her yellow Christopher John Rogers look, but the matching eyeliner took her to another level.

She added: Her clean cut was the exclamation mark. I think it’s so powerful to see stars like her and Cynthia Erivo shake virtually no hair on the red carpet and still kill.

Erivo is known for her nail designs, and of course, she brought it in a set of long white claws. They weren’t super embellished, but I loved that they matched her platinum cut hair, which in turn all coordinated with her white dress.

Wilson said of the Taylor-Joys look: Holy Hollywood! She nailed the epitome of the Old Hollywood look from head to toe. Everything is perfect. I can’t stop staring at her bold crimson lip. It’s the perfect pop against her monochrome skin and dress.

Samantha Sutton, senior fashion editor for InStyle.com, was on board with another trend.

One trend that stood out to me was all long trains, she said. Anya Taylor-Joy, Michaela Coel, Catherine OHara and more wore looks that trailed behind them and seemed to sweep the red carpet.

Sutton also loved the colors of the highlighters, including Cuoco Pink and Bassetts, fun ruffle details.

The belts, she said, have received a huge boost.

Everyone will be talking about the extra-large version of Kathryn Hahn, Sutton said.