Kerry designer shoots to kill in digital display window at London Fashion Week show





The irony of filming her new Spring Summer 22 movie for London Fashion Week in an empty former fashion store has not escaped the notice of fashion designer Kerry, Colin Horgan. his latest collection, Future Partisan, a story of accepting and embracing a new paradigm was filmed at Tralee, and Horgan was able to involve many Irish creatives in the making of the film which was shared digitally with an international audience during London Fashion Week at the weekend. According to his own description, his new collection is a vision that gradually matures, that endures in longevity and flow. Horgan, whose workshop is in his native Ardfert, is about letting the garment transport you to the new self, never looking back. For the upcoming SS22 season, he used luxury fabrications such as grosgrain, bonded taffeta and technical fabric with UV protection. The new collection includes trench coats imbued with militant strength and for super glamorous looks day or night he used a two-way stretch satin that he says moves like a liquid when you walk. Horgan draws inspiration from the strength of the women in his family and juxtaposes them with surreal women who inspired him throughout his youth. Her LFW audience was introduced to the hyper-sensational silhouettes that run around the body and flow downward, while the long, slender forms lift the body upwards. Her looks included a sculptural wasp over a lime green Raschel lace dress, a modern take on lace that looks like mesh. The waist drama was inspired by the sculptural pieces Horgan made for his master’s class, and he created the wasp from a mix of satin, grosgrain, and moss. The bonded taffeta jackets featured foam inserted on the shoulders, worn with stone gray pants with added swirl panels to the side that create movement. Meanwhile, the Electronic Sheep duo of Brenda Aherne and Helen Delany were part of the LFW platform showcasing their new collection of 18 Electro-fuse scarves and two kaftans alongside their classic E-sheep collection. The Dubliners, childhood friends who both studied at NCAD, have been in business together since 1998. There are avid collectors of their work around the world, grabbing their triangle scarves with a story or subject knitted into the yarn in a signature illustrative style. Their new take on the Girl by Liffey Merino Scarf presented at LFW is more than just a symbolic illustration of Dublin’s famous waterway. Brenda explained how the intricacies of the scarf go beyond its playful design as she explores the year 1916 “. The illustrative woolen scarf covers monumental political and historical events, from the Easter Rising to the flight of the first airship over Dublin. The scarf also captures cultural moments, from the birth of the Dada movement to the publication of James Joyces. A portrait of the artist at the launch of the British Vogue magazine.

