Conscious fashion – L’Express Financier

Indian consumers are getting used to the concept of sustainable fashion as they become more and more aware of the environmental impact of their shopping habits. Retailers in India are riding the green purchasing trend by introducing sustainable offerings. Fashion brand Indian Terrain, for example, created a sustainable fashion line in 2020 in partnership with Fairtrade India; and in April of this year, Madame launched her Eco Aware collection. Several new brands have emerged in the field of sustainable fashion in recent years. These include DaMENSCH, ANI Clothing, Sparsh Organic and The Pant Project, among others.

According to a report released by The Business Research Company in 2020, the global ethical fashion market is expected to grow from $ 6.35 billion in 2019 to $ 8.25 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Natural change

Madame has developed designs that minimize textile waste in the manufacturing process. The brand plans to reduce its carbon footprint by at least 80% and become carbon negative by 2030. Currently, the overall contribution of its sustainable clothing line to its business is around 3%. We have carefully evaluated our sustainable collection in the Rs 1,699-2,999 range. Right now, we’re targeting millennials and Gen Z consumers in metropolitan cities because they’re willing to pay a premium price for a responsible product, says Akhil Jain, Executive Director of Madame.

Brands create lines of clothing that appeal to consumers with modern sensibilities by combining centuries-old textiles, craftsmanship and production techniques with contemporary styles. Taneira, the ethnic clothing brand Tatas launched in 2017, recently launched a collection of sarees inspired by forest flora and fauna, using natural fabrics, sourced from weavers across India.

Woodland has made a foray into sustainable space with its Pure Green t-shirts made from recycled plastic bottles that are sterilized and made into fiber strands. Our sustainable range is available both online and offline, specifically targeting young people. The prices for these products are about 5-10% higher than our commodities, says Harkirat Singh, managing director of Aero Club, the parent company of Woodland.

In 2020, Raymond Group collaborated with Reliance Industries to launch an environmentally friendly fabric line called Ecovera, produced from recycled plastic bottles using biofuels and energy efficient processes.

Cost of sustainability

While we are talking about sustainable clothing, it is still early days as the definition of sustainable fashion and fabric is ambiguous at the moment. Rachit Mathur, partner and CEO of BCG, says: Whether it’s cotton and raw materials sourced the right way, or the fabric construction is environmentally friendly, or the washes and dyes are degradable, standards and best practices are not well known.

Being a sustainable fashion brand involves high expenses. Implement sustainable practices throughout the value chain, from fabric sourcing, demand planning and manufacturing, coloring, sewing, etc. could be a challenge for businesses. Rajat Wahi, Partner, Consultant, Deloitte India, says: All of these processes come at a high cost. And if the end consumer is not prepared to pay a higher price and wants to have fashion for a season, it is not possible for retailers to invest in this.

In addition, there is a lack of awareness on the need to switch to sustainable alternatives, analysts say. Industry and government need to educate the public about the why of sustainability, especially in fashion. Education to stimulate category demand is the first step, however. Until then, this fashion sub-segment will remain on the lower scale and, as a result, pricing and the supply chain will remain expensive and inefficient, Mathur adds.

