Elizabeth Olsen wore fashion label Mary-Kate and Ashleys to the Emmys





As a star of Wandavision, Elizabeth Olsen has spent each episode of the hit Disney + series embracing the fashion of a different decade. Sunday night at the 2021 Emmy Awards, she wore the most timeless look of all: a dress from The Row, the fashion label owned by her older sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. A family is forever, “Wanda Maximoff told her family, in a climax towards the end of the series. We could never really part with each other, even if we tried. It’s a particularly poignant fad for children, Olsen has watched his older sisters walk red carpets. Now she holds her sisters close to him as his own career progresses. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Elizabeth Olsen attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at LA LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury / Getty Images) Rich Fury LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Elizabeth Olsen attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at LA LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury / Getty Images) Rich Fury Elizabeth Olsen is nominated for the Emmy for Best Leading Actress in a Limited Series for her role in Wandavisionone of 23 nominations received by the Marvel show. This is his very first appointment. Her Wandavision co-star Kathryn Hahn is also up for an award tonight for her iconic turn as Agatha Harkness on the series. Olsen was incredibly good as Wanda and she received rave reviews. But this is one of the most fiercely competitive categories of the night. Her other nominees include Michaela Coel in I can destroy you, Cynthia Erivo in Genius: Aretha, Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen’s Gambit, and Kate Winslet in Easttown mare. If there has ever been an example of You Are All Winners, it is this group of women. It’s a huge night for Olsen, so it’s especially kind that her sisters are with her in spirit and fabric tonight. Her look is a voluminous ivory dress with dramatic sleeves and a deep v-neckline, paired with sparkling chandelier earrings. Her husband Robbie Arnett joined her on the red carpet, dressed to match her in a luxurious oversized white suit. Jenny Singer is a writer for Glamor. You can am here on Twitter.

