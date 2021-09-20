Project 2022 announces new trade show dates, locations and leadership – Sourcing Journal





Informa Markets Fashion is in a New York state of mind. Related Articles Days before hosting its first in-person event in New York City since January of last year, contemporary men’s and women’s contemporary market trade show organizers Project and Coterie announced their intention to move forward with physical and digital fairs in 2022. Project Las Vegas will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center from February 14-16, 2022 and August 8-10, 2022. Both events will feature new and established brands of men’s and women’s denim, contemporary collections, street wear, footwear. and accessories. and beauty. Project New York will also return for its twice-annual men’s-focused event in January 2022 and July 2022, although the exact dates are still undetermined. New York events will showcase an intimate assortment of national and international menswear brands and showcase handcrafted workwear and denim, contemporary and emerging designers, and streetwear. After two digital-only market events hosted in partnership with e-commerce platform NuOrder, Project launched a small in-person event in Miami in July, followed by its flagship event in Las Vegas in August. There, the show featured on-site facilities that showcased US-made products and companies with diverse leadership under the Informa Markets for Change (IMFC) initiative, the latter launched in 2020 to promote alliance, inclusion and equality. Project has also partnered with Rivet to honor the best in denim design, storytelling and sustainability with the 2021 Rivet x Project Awards. A digital component will continue to complement the live events, the company said. Sustainability, diversity and storytelling will also be hot topics at La Coterie this week. Informa’s Contemporary Women’s Market Trade Show will take place September 19-21 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. The event will host daily “events” highlighting environmental stewardship and social empowerment, as well as a fireside chat with industry titan Fern Mallis. Informa also announced new leadership that will meet the changing needs of the industry. Brian Trunzo, former brand manager at Informa Markets Fashion, has been appointed vice president of men’s portfolio at Informa Markets Fashion, where he will oversee the contemporary men’s side of the Project brand. “It is impossible to overstate the importance of men’s clothing to me both personally and professionally. I am delighted to be able to help serve our incredible list of brands and retailers during this unprecedented time.” , said Trunzo. “This business is all about connections, and we have a responsibility to facilitate that.” Beyond the United States, Project will land in Japan on March 16 and 17, 2022 at the Tokyo International Forum as well as in the fall, with dates to be announced later this year. Project Tokyo will bring together everyone from department stores and specialty stores to regional and online retailers across Japan and abroad.

