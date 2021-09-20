Emmys 2021: the rise of the gender-neutral red carpet | Fashion





Bbefore the pandemic set in and turned red carpet dress-up into a goofy virtual dance of Instagram cuts and Zoom dress-up, there was a whisper that the genre was being redefined on the plate. -the most conservative shape in fashion: the red carpet. Figures like Billy Porter, Timothe Chalamet and Jonathan Van Ness came up with looks that not only suggested that traditional costume was dead, but that his passing had allowed a new era of fashion to begin: the rise of the non-binary red carpet. Carl Clemons-Hopkins stuns on the red carpet. Photograph: Rich Fury / Getty Images And it finally happened at last night’s Emmy awards show. One of the first in-person red carpets to occur since the Covid-19 outbreak, it was a celebration of the post-pandemic dress and individualism of the roaring 1920s. Not only did the nominees go down in history (there were early nominations for non-binary and trans actors), but so did the clothing. It would not be a stretch to call this a social and sartorial revolution. Fashion’s top honors went to Hacks’ Carl Clemons-Hopkins, who wore a Christian Siriano ensemble: a revealing notched shoulder top reminiscent of Princess Diana’s revenge gown, complete with a sash and neckline. a belt in the colors of the non-binary flag. Bowen Yang arrives in Rancho Silver heels. Photograph: Jay L Clendenin / Los Angeles Times / REX / Shutterstock Saturday Night Lives Bowen Yang, meanwhile, pushed the boat to neutral heels. Yangs Rancho Silver shoes were inspired by vintage disco and white waste according to manufacturers Syro. It marked an important moment of red carpet exposure for this small, gay-owned and run fashion company. Corrins’ killer manicure. Photograph: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images With a look they called the reality of the crucible on Instagram, Emma Corrin, who updated her pronouns in July, paired a dramatic swim cap-shaped headwear with a black knife-shaped manicure (Salem-chic?). It was a remarkable and dramatic look in a night full of them. Will the red carpet ever be the same?

