Jurnee Smollett’s dress was only miniature before





Jurnee Smollett's Emmy Awards gown previously only existed in miniature. The "Lovecraft Country" actress – who was nominated for Outstanding Leading Actress in a Drama Series but lost to "The Crown" star Olivia Colman – walked the red carpet on Sunday (19.09. 21) wearing a strapless dress by Dior Haute Couture, which has previously been seen in designer Maria Grazia Chiuri's fall 2020 short, which was featured in lieu of a runway due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jurnee stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn told The Hollywood Reporter: What's really cool about this collection from Dior is that it never had its time on a catwalk or red carpet because it was out. at the height of the pandemic. "Because the entire collection was done in miniature, only a few of the dresses were made on a human scale, which makes it all the more special as this design can also have its red carpet moment. It was important for the 34-year-old star to wear haute couture for the event as part of her and her stylist's long-term fashion "strategy". Alexandra said: "We started talking as soon as she was appointed not only Jurnee and myself, but also with other members of her team. "It's all a bit of a strategy, and we wanted to get a big picture of where we wanted to go for her fashion career and who she is in the fashion world right now. With all of that in mind. , it had to be haute couture. The stylist has been working with Jurnee for a year and she has enjoyed how her client's style has changed over the past 12 months. She said: Previously, Jurnee stuck to a lot of feminine and typical clothes, but we had a lot of fun exploring different aspects of her personality. "We did a lot more costumes, but we kept it sexy and edgy, and there was also that element of Angelina Jolie from the 1990s, a little bit of Tomb Raider influence and women kicking it out. from foot to ass on screen. Jurnee does this both on and off screen, so we wanted to portray him more in his style. And the Dior dress gave Jurnee another fresh look. Her stylist said, "It's sweeter than some of the looks we've done for Jurnee before. I like to offer a range of clients; it can get a bit unique if they're always in the same type of look. This dress is really gorgeous, amazing silk gauze in a really cool texture that almost looks like chiffon. "It gives a bit of a princess vibe, but there's also this bangs that add a bit of edge and texture. I also love that it highlights both Jurnee's tiny waist, her shoulders and collarbones, while the color really stands out against her skin tone. It compliments her in every way.

