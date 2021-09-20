Haute Ohio Magazine Fashion Week is all-inclusive

Connect with us

MENTOR, Midwestern Ohio Fashion Mogul Jackie Bertolette has attended and organized hundreds of fashion shows. But the one she did on Saturday was very special.

What would you like to know

  • Upper Ohio Magazine hosted their 6th annual fashion gala

  • Local, national and international designers presented their latest trends and fashion looks
  • Models of all shapes and forms paraded
  • Haute Ohio Magazine Founder and Editor values ​​diversity and inclusion

“Everything here has my mom’s handwriting all over the place,” said Bertolette, founder and editor of Haute Ohio Magazine and executive producer of Ohio Fashion Week. “This is what kept her sort of sane during her illness, as well as the planning, preparation and scheduling of me.”

He paid tribute to his mother, Jacqueline M. Hrnyak, his business partner and model, who recently passed away.

The opening march of the show paid homage to Hrynyak. The models placed flowers near a photo of her at the end of the show, paying tribute and thanking everything she did for Ohio Fashion Week, diversity and inclusion in fashion.

Bertolette plans to take up this torch. Diversity and inclusion are also at the forefront of everything she does.

“I think the industry itself is starting to open up beyond the non-traditional; and the non-traditional is seen as the quintessential tall and lean model,” Bertolette said. “And I think it’s starting to grow. But I think smaller markets like us in the Midwest, we have to put the roadmap. And I and a number of other women in the Midwest are really spearheading it. movement for inclusion and one of our biggest is giving this blow to people who would be totally ignored. “

More than 60 mannequins of all kinds braced the runway which was lined with birdhouses made by people with disabilities. The models confidently owned who they were and wore designer clothes from all over the world.

“On the podium this year we have a blind model,” said Bertolette. “We have a model who is going to have cerebral palsy. We have a model who has Down syndrome. We have young models, old models, new models and newbie models. ‘this is a to-do list’ to ‘this is my career.’ “

She aims to show the world that beauty comes in all its forms and to help change the fashion industry one show at a time.

For more information on Upper Ohio Magazine, you can visit here.

