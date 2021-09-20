Athleisure Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report by Type, Product, End User, Distribution Channel and Segment Forecast, 2021





Analysis report of Athleisure market size, share and trend by Type (mass, premium), by product (shirts, yoga wear), by end user (men, women), by distribution channel ( online, offline) and segment forecast, 2021 – 2028 New York, September 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Reportlinker.com announces the publication of the report “Athleisure Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Product, By End User, By Distribution Channel And Segment Forecasts, 2021 – 2028 “- https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151335/?utm_source=GNW Athletics Market Growth and Trends The global sports leisure market size is expected to reach USD 549.41 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period. People need clothes that are both comfortable and stylish. Athleisure is defined as a combination of sporting and casual leisure activities and as a result the industry is growing at a rapid pace. This is a popular category because it taps into several major trends, including a global shift towards consumers wearing more casual clothing, consumers seeking comfortable clothing, and a more health-conscious consumer engaging in more casual wear. more sporting activities and requiring high-performance clothing for these activities. True Fits Fashion Genome (via Direct Commerce), which analyzes data from 17,000 brands and 180 million True Fit users, confirms athleisure orders have increased 84% since the start of the pandemic; In the UK alone, sales of women’s sports socks were five times higher in December 2020 than in April 2020. In addition, order volumes for men’s sportswear were up 20% compared to to the previous year. The target sportswear line, All in Motion, which had only launched before the pandemic, is said to have exceeded $ 1 billion in sales. According to GQ, at least a dozen new companies have entered the market with identical origin stories over the past five years. To name but a few, UK companies Ashmei and Iffley Road; the Danish brand Doxarun; and American brands Isaora and Tracksmith, the former focusing on high-end training gear and parkas and the latter investing in a retro Ivy League look. Highlights of the Athleisure Market Report

The mass athleisure-like segment accounted for the largest share of over 64% in 2020 and is expected to grow at a stable CAGR during the forecast period.

The demand for very comfortable clothing with sporty features has increased in recent years, and wide pockets and elastic knot elements have become important products for carrying large cellphones, handbags and a few other everyday essentials.

The growing popularity of the utility fashion trend has driven the demand for active utility clothing

The yoga clothing segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is also expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

North America held the largest market share in 2020; however, Asia-Pacific will register the fastest CAGR of over 10% from 2021 to 2028

