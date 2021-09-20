Fall office fashion is back in business





QUESTION: What should I wear for the transition back to the office? I didn’t buy a lot of clothes when I was home, but now I feel like my office outfits, dresses, and suits are outdated. Are there any new styles I should be looking at? ANSWERED CALLS: The pandemic has made many offices more relaxed. That being said, new clothes are always fun! Best advice, wear what makes you feel good. RESPONSE FROM LILLIE-BETHS: I think we were all in the same situation, and it will take a minute for our wardrobes to catch up with our work. Even though things are still somewhat casual, I have noticed that workplaces where everyone has returned to the office are also reverting to more formal dress code levels before the pandemic. Don’t worry about being the most fashionable with the latest trends right now: keep looking professional and update your clothes little by little. Go to local boutiques and ask for help updating your style. Also check out photos from the event on social media for ideas. I found myself with several ideas just attending a recent and wonderful wedding and looking around. HELENS RESPONSE: A flawless look for men and women should be the order of the day. Matching the jacket and pants / skirts with a fabulous shirt is always a must. Neglected clothes should stay at home. Flowers are good now with women, whether in dresses or blouses. Everyone is happy to be back in the office. Wear cheerful clothes! RESPONSE FROM GUESTS: Linda Miller, Fashion Expert and Fashion Matters Blog Editor: It’s understandable that some of your work clothes might look a bit dated after working from home for so long. Try adding some new colorful pieces to your wardrobe. The color really stands out this fall. Wear saturated colors from head to toe for a modern touch, or mix unexpected hues such as fuchsia with brown or green. Knits are another strong look in cooler weather. Consider a knit dress or skirt. A cable-knit sweater with tailored pants is casual yet sophisticated. Speaking of a slim fit, layer a loose jacket over a collared shirt. Belt the jacket for a fresh look or add a cardigan. Conclusion: choose clothes that are comfortable and in which you feel good.

