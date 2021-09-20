Fashion
Rege-Jean Easy to dress page | Entertainment
The designer of Rege-Jean Page finds it “easy” to dress her.
The ‘Bridgerton’ actor walked the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Sunday (9/19/21) in a midnight blue Giorgio Armani Made to Measure outfit, but Jeanne Yang – who has worked with the 31-year-old hunk since February – admitted he could have chosen the designers he wanted, but in the end, she knew he “liked” the final look.
She said: In some ways it’s easier to dress him up because he’s in high demand by all brands, but he also happens to be an incredibly nice person.
I found out he liked things to be a bit distorted, and that’s why I could tell he really liked this look during fittings, and that’s when I really leaned in. above. It’s great that he’s so receptive to different ideas …
“The biggest thing for me is seeing the look on people’s faces. If they’re not happy you’re going to see it, but when they’re excited it’s almost like the outfit is glowing.
While it was a “gamble” to go for the tailored suit rather than having an array of options to choose from, Jeanne is convinced that the risk has paid off.
She told The Hollywood Reporter: The bespoke is a really special experience, and I’m very conscientious about it when it’s offered. You take a bit of the risk of betting on one look, which is stressful in itself, but it’s a pretty great feeling when it pays off.
The costume was chosen because of its color, texture, cut.
Jeanne explained: The fabric is just one of the many things that make this look so interesting. The shawl collar also has this pronounced rounded edge, elevating it beyond a typical shawl collar. And then we went tone on tone with his shirt, also in midnight blue, with a hidden placket, so no buttons, and no tie too; it’s just a super clean look, rarely seen on the red carpet …
I always feel like midnight navy is so much more interesting on camera than black. And a double-breasted jacket looks so good on Reg. He has such a beautiful figure which makes it easy to find interesting figures that work on him. Everything looks good on Reg, and you can definitely tell when he likes what he’s wearing.
