



TULSA, Oklahoma., September 20, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Gameday Couture Released New Fashion Collection With ABC’s The single person, and Auburn University old students, Madison Prewett. The licensed collection includes an assortment of stylish tall graphics for over 200 college teams, including sought-after vault logos. Madison Prewett x Gameday Couture GAMEDAY COUTURE Partners with ABC’s The Bachelor Alum Madison Prewett on Women’s Sports Fashion Collection Prewett’s sense of style, his love for fashion and his background as a Auburn the ancients were a natural fit for this partnership and played a complex role in the creation of this collection. “I’m not only passionate about sports, but I also love fashion. I wanted to partner with Gameday Couture to create a fashion line that incorporates the love of sport while being stylish,” said Prewett. She has worked closely with the designers at Gameday Couture to ensure that specific tops reflect her iconic street style and go beyond the regular team t-shirt. “Authenticity is one of the key pillars that we look for in any relationship or partnership as an organization. I don’t think you will find a more genuine and passionate person than Madi to represent today’s college fans. “She embodies the spirit and love for the game and the sense of style of today’s forward thinking consumer. We are delighted to be working with her on this long term partnership,” said Shawnna Latham Feddersen, CEO of Gameday Couture. Prewett was introduced to the sport at a young age mainly thanks to her father Chad Prewett, who is the Director of Operations – Men’s Basketball at Auburn University. She grew up assisting and cheering on the Auburn Tigers. In addition to the collaboration with Gameday Couture, she is launching a weekly segment on the The JBoy Show podcast, where she will advise listeners on what to wear for games, tailgating and other game day events. Gameday Couture and Prewett were introduced through Vince thompson, CEO of the MELT agency, which is also The JBoy Show partner and investor. Thompson, like Prewett, is a Auburn alum and recognized the synergy between Gameday Couture’s offering and Prewett’s desire to create an elegant clothing collection for gamedays. The story continues There will be an assortment of non-varsity styles ranging from jeans, jackets, shoes and accessories that provide customers with complete and fashionable match outfits. Customers can view and purchase items from the collection online at shopthesoho.com . ABOUT GAMEDAY COUTURE SEWING THE GAME is one of the leading manufacturers and distributors of licensed women’s sportswear. We are an independent brand steeped in the independent traditions of the sport and its fans. We make premium, officially licensed apparel that defies the seasons and represents some of the most iconic sporting powers. Proudly one of the first women owned and led companies to produce ethically designed fan clothing. Our highly curated collections celebrate and exemplify the culture, style and authenticity of every campus, sport or team we represent. Premium fabrics, expert styling, thoughtful design, along with our dedication and innovation have positioned us as a market force in the expansion of several key industry sectors. In 2014, the brand had the privilege of concluding an agreement with Billionaire Marc Cuban on the ABC Shark Tank. Today, the brand continues to create licensed and private label womenswear, holds over 200 NCAA licenses, and is distributed through B2B and D2C channels in over 2,000 stores nationwide. Gameday Couture Modern Sport Fashion. Media contact: Nathalie Pierson

