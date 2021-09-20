August’s early fashion revival goes beyond low-rise jeans

Early fashion – that’s a phrase that might send some running for the sartorial hills, tucked securely in their ultra-high waisted pants and roomy Phoebe Philo-for-Céline-style outerwear. Return to the era of constantly bare skin, flash glitter and, oh my god, so a lot of orange spray tan? An absolutely difficult pass for them, thank you.

But for others, the exaggerated fashion that has defined the new millennium is sounding too soft to resist – and it’s not Gen Z leading the way, either.

Millennials old enough to remember “TRL” but too young to have spent as much money as Rich and Skinny jeans, let alone a Fendi Baguette, now have the disposable income to invest in the styles they want. once coveted in the pages of Teens. “These trends and brands date from such a nostalgic time for our generation, in particular,” says Shelby Hyde, fashion writer. with a secondhand section at Nylon. “This is one of the earliest examples of a time we lived through and can now look back, reflect on and appreciate.”

“Personally, I’m particularly excited about the return of brands from the 90s and early 2000s,” she says, “because I feel like I didn’t have the opportunity to experience it first. times.”

Of course, in fashion it is common for trends to repeat themselves every 20 years. But for fashion fans of the early years, this is more than just a typical trend cycle: a combination of constant digital overload and the Covid-19 crisis has millennials dreaming of in simpler times, when the most important online decision to make involved defining an AIM. message and when malls were the center of social life.

“I think a lot of us really enjoy buying and shopping from that time on because subconsciously we want to be a part of keeping this time alive – it seems so mystical and pure, and the looks are authentic and rough, ”says Serena Morris, who runs Instagram account @bestoftrr. “We’re in a digital overload right now, where we’re constantly dealing with the things we see and hear every second of every day. But at some point, if you wanted to see what was hot, you either had to grab a magazine, turn it on. the TV or walk into a store. And in my opinion, that probably creates a bigger mental impression and connection than the constant scrolling. “

For Morris, the style moments that really stood out were those she saw in popular media: Jennifer Lopez throwing her wand out of the car in the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” video, Foxy Brown front row from the Dior shows, Mary J Blige’s Fendi sunglasses on the “Share My World” album cover, Destiny’s Child wearing Gucci head-to-toe on MTV.

“This type of representation is timeless, especially for black and brunette women. You get a sense of pride when you find and wear something from a time when the people you admired literally paved the way for culture and been so influential in how we dress now, “she says.” For me, it’s like paying a real tribute. “

Also, you may have heard that people are looking to make a statement with their clothes on the way out of the pandemic (although this re-emergence may be delayed). What makes a bigger statement than early paparazzi-ready clothes?

“People have been locked in the house for a while, and that gives a lot of time to sit on the internet and do your research. Deep archive, baby!” said Vogue writer and host of Instagram series “Never worn” Liana Satenstein. “But also, I think those early brands were the craziest moments in fashion history, which resonates right now: people want to go out, be seen and look sexy.”

“Honestly, I wear a lot of these things together like I’m going to extremes,” she says. “When I went to the office, I dressed all in black, like I was going to a constant shiva, so it’s a good change.”

Fortunately, unlike in the beginning, when your only options were eBay or the local thrift stores, it has never been easier to find used vintage labels. Scrolling deep through sites like Depop, The RealReal, and Poshmark can unearth all kinds of sparkling treasures, whether it’s a Vivienne Westwood necklace or a Jean Paul Gaultier t-shirt (both currently in vogue. ). There are also curators on social networks, such as Morris and Olivia Haroutounian; that of the latter Instagram Account, @shop_reallifeasliv, proved to be an invaluable resource not only for shopping, but also for educating newbies about lesser-known brands of the time, like Ema Savahl, Gigi Hunter and Ilona Rich.

Much ink has already been spilled that second-hand shopping is both more ethical and sustainable, and if you’re early enough for certain brands, pieces can be picked up for a song. (Since Bella Hadid was spotted wearing Celine from the Michael Kors era, it might be too late for that one – and forget about Stella McCartney-era Chloe, who has long been a cult favorite. .) Vintage shopping is also slow shopping, a buzzy concept for those looking to really invest in their wardrobe.

“It’s an experiential and reflective process that I think requires us to be much more attentive; from verifying the item’s authenticity to verifying condition and maybe even manufacturing history, ”Morris says. “In your research you may find that you really like this whole collection and now you are on a mission to find more pieces – boom, new hobby!”

If you want to dive into early childhood revival and the scavenger hunt for the originals, take the time to research the brands you plan to try. This helps mitigate the risk of you buying a copy or a fake; In addition, there is always a risk that the fit will be poorly adjusted, which is why it is important to familiarize yourself with your own measurements and those of the brands you are looking for. (Experts warn that clothes were cut smaller during this time, so you may need to take a size larger.)

It should be noted that tall buyers will be unlucky with this trend. If you think size inclusivity is bad now, it was downright abysmal at first, whereas going all the way to a tight US 10 would have been considered gradual.

If you’re looking to get ahead of the next big event, labels to look for include DSquared, Roberto Cavalli, and Coach. (The latter’s re-released pillow bag was a huge hit and fans are looking further into the brand’s archives.) As far as items go, the dazzling jeans have a moment, as do t-shirts and graphic tops with a bit of sex appeal, be it sheer fabric or a well-placed cutout. And, yes, the pants have to be low rise: “When styled properly, it just has something so chic and effortless that I started to gravitate towards,” Hyde says.

Vintage is not the only way you can participate in the revival of childhood. The trend of second-hand styles has resulted in a resurgence of these original brands on the runway, so to speak. Whether you are ready for the return of the bandage dress or not, Creative Director Christian Juul Neilsen has guided Hervé Leger into an exciting new era since 2018. Cavalli has Fausto Puglisi on board for a redesign. And most recently, Pucci announced that he was tapping Camille Miceli like his very first female artistic director.

The gold standard for early brand returns, however, has to be Blumarine. Fans of the brand’s 2000s era are still looking to snatch pieces from then-creative director James Veloria, but Nicola Brognano – appointed creative director at the end of 2019 – taps into Paris Hilton’s past with great success since its first collection. for the Italian label, which debuted in September 2020.

Like so many others in fashion, timing is everything when it comes to this comeback story, as is the experience of feeling emotionally connected to the clothes.

“I do not think so [early-aughts fashion] necessarily feels “fresh” – it’s just that it picks up at the right time, ”says Satenstein. “I think in the case of Blumarine, who has been ‘asleep’ for a while, it’s an amazing experience for people to get to know the brand again. People like to learn things. They want to feel connected. “

“I’m in a place where I only want to buy pieces that I feel connected to and touching, this all comes from a period of my formative / developmental years of self-discovery in the late 90s and the early 2000s, Morris says. “Now you can easily find similar pieces and relive those times when you wanted to be them so badly and put your own twist on them! Honestly, there is no more fun than that: being the person you always wanted to be by recreating the moments that made you you! “

