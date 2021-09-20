Fashion
Akinfenwa: “We didn’t want City!
Wycombe Wanderers legend Adebayo Akinfenwa said City was the one side the Chairboys didn’t want to draw!
Akinfenwa, one of the game’s most popular figures, says it will likely be his last season as a player.
Now 39, he has played 768 games and scored 228 goals in his 20-year career, including the last six with Wycombe.
Nicknamed “The Beast,” he relishes the prospect of a very first game at the Etihad – and a career debut against City.
In truth, we wanted anyone except City! laughs Akinfenwa.
Everyone knows we’re going to be racing a lot on Tuesday, but when you’re playing in the lower leagues you want to compete against the biggest clubs possible, and there’s no doubt that City are one of the biggest clubs in the world.
When the draw was done, that was it, yeah! City at the Etihad Stadium! and then the awareness quickly set in and it was kinda like, boy, we maybe weren’t seeing the ball much !.
We’re going to get into the game and try to enjoy it as best we can and hopefully create a surprise or two.
We started winning again against Charlton on Saturday and I’m sure there will be a change from the starting XI for this game on Tuesday, but we were looking forward to that. “
Although Akinfenwa has never played the Etihad before, he arrived as a guest last week to witness the Champions League nine-goal thriller.
I was in Manchester the day City played RB Leipzig filming and my agency represents a few City boys as well, so I was invited to the game and got to experience one of your boxes, the chicken wings weren’t the best. over there! ”he said.
I know Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish, and Phil Foden because I’ve met them at a few events and we’ve been in touch ever since.
I’m a Liverpool fan, but I’m always happy when these boys are successful, especially for England.
You want to see good football and greet the great players and the only time I don’t want City to win is when they play Liverpool.
The truth is, you want to play against the best. I was watching the game and doing research as well, saying we could get to City one way or another, and then I watched City score six goals.
We’re not going to sit idly by and put our best foot forward and try to see what happens. “
And while this is the final season of his long career, Akinfenwa said playing at City would be a great memory.
I’ve never played against City at home or away for any of the clubs I’ve played for, so I’m really looking forward to it, “he said.
I said this was my last chapter, so facing Pep Guardiola who I think is one of the best in the business is fantastic.
“And it doesn’t matter which City team we play A, B, C or D, we know it’s going to be something special, so I’m sure myself and the guys will really enjoy it.
“We are fans before the game, then during the 90 minutes City are our opponents, then after the game we are fans again.”
Finally, who does ‘The Beast’ think will win the fashion stakes on the sideline?
Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth – now in his tenth season at Adams Park – and band member Cold Blooded Hearts – cuts a dashing figure with his long locks and rock star outfit.
This has earned him the nickname “Wild Thing”.
With that in mind, Akinfenwa believes that Pep could lose this particular battle!
Oh 100% Wild Thing and though Pep is skillful I have to give this to him, you have to go with The Wild Thing! “Concluded the Chairboys idol.
“It should be a good night.”
