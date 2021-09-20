Fashion
Ideal dinner from Italian fashion mogul Diego Della Valles
To hear Diego Della Valle say it, the secret to a perfect Italian dinner is pretty straightforward: Do it exactly like my mom did, he laughs, and you’ll be fine.
Family is of course at the heart of the 67-year-old luxury fashion house Tods. His grandfather, Filippo, was a shoemaker, and Della Valle turned the family business into a billion dollar brand, best known for its luxury handbags and iconic Gommino driving shoes. The chic and relaxed design of the moccasin, adorned with 133 rubber pebbles, continues to seduce celebrities like Jennifer Garner and Freida Pinto.
The fashion world has a strange relationship with food, he says. For most people, eating a healthy diet is the end goal. Part of me craves this level of commitment while the other part is too busy enjoying good meals to regret.
Traveling the world from his Milanese home has given Della Valle a fondness for Japanese cuisine, as well as a weakness for LAmi Louis in Paris and his legendary roast chicken. Above all, I appreciate the simplicity and excellence in the food as in everything else. And I find these two things to be deeply Italian.
Italian excellence is the essence of everything Della Valle does, from the overhaul of the high-end fashion brand Schiaparelli (worn by the proud Italian-American Lady Gaga at the inauguration of President Bidens) to the funding of the $ 75 million restoration of the Colosseum. The project, which started in 2013, is now in its final phase. My taste has remained deeply Italian, says Della Valle. Despite all his business trips, I spend most of my time in my native region, Les Marches, and in Milan where we are headquartered.
Summer has a particularly Italian flavor, as Della Valle and his wife Barbara retreat to their beautiful property on the island of Capri, La Torre Materita.
While in Capri, their non-summer guests on the island, a famous celebrity destination, are brought from the mainland on the Marlin, a fast commuter yacht that had been owned by the Kennedy family for over 20 years.
As the sun sets, the table is set outside, overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, and the host mixes his Negronis guests, striking a simple yet sophisticated balance between sweet and earthy vermouth, dry and tangy gin and the star of the show, the bittersweet Campari. The drink, in this case, is perfectly associated with the motto of Della Valles, DDDDovere, Dignit, Divertimento, which translates as Duty, Dignity and Pleasure.
All is indeed mirth and joviality as people sip their drinks and munch on arancini (fried rice balls) and allascolana olives (green olives stuffed with pork, a delicacy from the Della Valles des Marches region) . Sharing a delicious meal together helps everyone relax. That’s when a great conversation occurs, says Della Valle. The evening continues with a nice plate of homemade pomodoro pasta followed by thinly sliced meat cutlets served with perfectly roasted zucchini, pepperoncini and lettuce.
As for the wine, it has a special personal meaning: it is my own wine, from my vineyard in Tuscany. His name is Dorino, after my father. My brother and I thought it would be a nice tribute for him because he was very knowledgeable about wine. His Chianti, a pure Sangiovese, rich and beautiful. It will be available for sale in 2022, only for small orders. A glass of Dorino pairs well with the evening’s sweet conclusion, a torta caprese, a chocolate and almond cake that can also be enjoyed with coffee as a morning treat.
While the guests have a glass of grappa or the limoncello made from lemon liqueur, the evenings sometimes end with impromptu chants. We also love karaoke nights, says Della Valle, with a smile in her voice, but for that you have to have pizza.
While a Neapolitan pizzaiolo serves freshly baked margherita or Nutella pies, people are bellowing Italian classics under the stars. Summer nights like these are not easily forgotten. Like a perfectly made Gommino shoe, they carry the Della Valle seal of excellence.
