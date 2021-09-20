The 2021 Emmy Awards: the 10 best dressed





Last night, the 2021 Emmy Awards took place, a night that celebrates the best in TV, meaning many of our favorite stars were back on the red carpet for the first time in a long time. Of The crown To I can destroy you and The Queen’s GambitThere was a lot to celebrate on behalf of television, and the nominees list brought out some of the hottest stars, who went all out when it came to the red carpet. From Michaela Coel in neon Christopher John Rogers and Anya Taylor Joy in very dramatic Dior Haute Couture to Elizabeth Olsen wearing the designs of her sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, it was a beautiful fashion night in Hollywood. Below, we’ve rounded up our 10 favorite looks of the night. For more event fashion, head here.

Michaela Coel in Christopher John Rogers She was a big winner that night, winning an award for I can destroy you, and Michaela Coel also made a brilliant impression on the red carpet. The actress, writer and director chose a striking neon yellow two-piece by Christopher John Rogers for the event, which she teamed with matching pointy pumps and Alighieri jewelry. Anya Taylor Joy in Dior Haute Couture Anya Taylor Joy and her stylist Law Roach are becoming a force to be reckoned with. The actress is one of the most exciting people to watch on the red carpet right now, and she didn’t disappoint for the 2021 Emmy Awards, where she chose a gorgeous cream satin dress from Dior Haute Couture with a dramatic yellow train, paired with sparkling Tiffany & Co jewelry. Elizabeth Olsen in The Row Elizabeth Olsen was a vision in the simplest white sleeve dress. The actress exuded elegance in the clean design, which originated from her sisters’ fashion house, The Row, giving just a hint of sparkle in the form of dramatic Chopard earrings. Yara Shahidi in Dior Haute Couture Yara Shahidi looked like a glamorous 50s movie star in a vivid green Dior design down to the ankle. The actress swirled around the red carpet in a timeless design, pairing her look with a chunky Cartier necklace and pointy brown pumps. Kerry Washington in Etro It was a bodycon, silky dress for Kerry Washington, who chose a custom design by Etro for the big night, which featured a visible corset belt and cowl neck. The actress paired the silver dress with a bright red lip, slick ponytail, and De Beers earrings. Gillian Anderson in Chloé Gillian Anderson had fun with her 2021 Emmy look, wearing a white Chloe dress with a cutout detail and lots of bangs. Catherine O’Hara in Cong Tri Catherine O’Hara brought color to the red carpet, wearing a gorgeous bright red design by Cong Tri. The set consisted of an off-the-shoulder jumpsuit with dramatic drape and a long train. Angela Bassett in Greta Constantine Another actress who focused on red carpet drama was Angela Bassett, who wore a black and pink strapless Greta Constantine dress, which featured a giant frill down the front. Sarah Paulson in Carolina Herrera Sarah Paulson went for the volume largely for the 2021 Emmy Awards, wearing a red Carolina Herrera gown. The dress featured a V-neckline, perfectly offset by oversized sleeves and a dramatic skirt. Kaley Cuoco in Vera Wang Neon was a big trend for the night, and Kaley Cuoco was on board. The actress chose a chic dress by Vera Wang, which featured floral details on the shoulder straps and a thigh slit. She paired the look with matching shoes, De Beers diamonds and a messy bun. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

