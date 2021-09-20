Elie Balleh showcased his Fall22 ‘The After Covid Recovery’ sewing collection at NYFW





Fashion designer Elie Balleh presented his next couture collection FALL22 “The after Covid Recovery” at the Angel Orensanz Foundation. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on the fashion industry, particularly on brands specializing in tailoring and formal wear / formal wear. The designer managed to stay afloat during these difficult times and had to think outside the box to keep his head above water, finding ideas every day to keep his brands alive. He has spent countless hours working on his new collection, and now is the time to share it with the world. He was delighted to present his “The after Covid Recovery 2022”, showing over 150 stunning luxurious designs embroidered with Swarovski crystals, pearls, pearls, furs and ostrich feathers. The handmade collection took over 3 months to complete. Stylish style for men / boys. The collection was presented with beautifully enhanced makeup using exotic feathers. The show was a successful and starred event. The designer is from Lebanon / Syria. Elie is the eldest of the four children of the Balleh family, he married the love of his life in January 2004, his family is growing very quickly, and today Elie and Mari have a beautiful big family. Her fabulous boys are seen in photoshoots, parades, and hang out with the rich and famous. Elie is a self-taught professional. At the age of 6 he loved playing with sewing machines, growing up at 12 he was already able to deliver a total look, from the creation of the pattern to the making of a ready-to-wear piece. . Appeared on numerous TV channels and featured in numerous NYFW RUNWAYS, Elie is a brand well recognized in the fashion industry for its quality, distinctive design and comfort. Elie Balleh Brand is one of the leading trendsetters in the fashion industry. All of her designs, fabrics and styles come from the fashion capital, Milan, Italy. His styles are influential and progressive; he reinvents a modern approach to men’s fashion. Elie has redefined luxury for the 21st century lifestyle brand. He is one of the original designers who started the “DADDY & ME” trend, followed by many other luxury designers. Its products represent the pinnacle of Italian craftsmanship and stand out for their quality and attention to detail. It is currently sold in many luxury department stores and in over 30 countries. Designer Elie Balleh NYFW shows off ‘The after Covid Recovery’ group photo with all of his beautiful models pic.twitter.com/AMY5fv5uO7 – Luxenburg Magazine (@LuxenburgMag) September 19, 2021

