Alternative Fashion Conglomerate: Tomorrow London

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, register here. Supply chain pressures, protracted Covid-19 pandemic, fallout from Brexit, money-poor creatives. The list of challenges for new fashion brands is long, making it seem like a less than ideal time to invest in new young brands in London right now. Two Italian fashion entrepreneurs, Stefano Martinetto and Giancarlo Simiri, would disagree. They are currently in the process of adding two more labels to Tomorrow London, their fashion incubator and accelerator based in the British capital. Tomorrow, London, which is housed under the last outpost of private club Soho House in central London Temple, has been in a new iteration for three years as a fashion incubator and accelerator. The business started out as a traditional wholesale showroom that licensed and distributed brands. Now he is leveraging his cash resources as well as a second infusion of funds from private equity investor Three Hills Capital Partner in 2020 in the amount of $ 20 million to transform the hottest creative minds of London into profitable businesses. CEO Stefano Martinetto estimates breakeven at just $ 5 million in revenue, thanks to a mix of marketing, retail distribution relationships, in-house manufacturing, product development, logistics and direct-to-consumer development . Samuel Rosss A-Cold-Wall *; the trendy French brand Coperni by Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant; queer London label Charles Jeffrey Loverboy; the refined contemporary brand Colville; and sneaker start-up Athletics Footwear are all on the list of those they’ve invested in so far. Two of them are currently profitable, but he declined to say which one. Investments are generally minority stakes and include working with direct brands and wholesale companies. Martinetto plans to build Tomorrow to 12 brands in total, in addition to serving around 70 brands through B2B wholesale. Tomorrow is an exception in a fashion industry racing to develop billion-dollar labels and an industry dominated by large conglomerates and their mega-brands, like Kering (Gucci), LVMH (Dior) and Richemont (Cartier). Big looks to be handsome: Herms, Chanel, and Moncler, with sizable marketing budgets and powerful leverage over luxury malls, wholesalers, and manufacturers, all outperform the broader market. There is still room for smaller brands, however, according to Martinetto. New Guards Group, owned by Farfetch, is following a similar path, focusing on streetwear brands such as Off-White, Palm Angels and Kirin Peggy Gou. The idea is to invest in creative disruptors early on and support them with sourcing, merchandising, licensing and marketing.

