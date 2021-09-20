Jess Wright’s second wedding dress revealed and she looks gorgeous



















September 20, 2021



Nicolas murphy Jess Wright wore three wedding dresses when she married William Lee-Kemp in Mallorca on September 9. See her second glamorous dress …

Jessica wright looked simply stunning in not one, not even two, but three wedding dresses as she married William Lee-Kemp in Mallorca on September 9. READ: Jess Wright dazzles in a £ 1,700 cutout wedding dress for pre-wedding dinner After getting married at the Basílica de Sant Francesc in Palma, wearing a Milla Nova dress with long sleeves, a V-neckline and a layered tulle skirt, Jess transformed into an equally beautiful evening gown by Vivienne Westwood. . Wedding photographs shared exclusively with HELLO! The magazine revealed that the bride’s second dress had a strapless neckline with a large bow in the back and a ruffled skirt. Loading the player … WATCH: Jess Wright and William Lee-Kemp play Mr & Mrs She posed next to her new husband William, who looked dapper in a black suit and bow tie, as well as her brother Mark Wright and sister-in-law Michelle Keegan outside the wedding reception, who held in a Spanish castle. SEE: Beautiful Celebrity Wedding Dresses 2021: Gwen Stefani, Ariana Grande, more RELATED: Michelle Keegan Parties at Jess Wright’s Post-Wedding Party – In Unreal Outfit Mark and Michelle both played big roles in her big day – her brother was the emcee while his wife was one of 12 bridesmaids. Jessica’s second wedding dress from Vivienne Westwood Jess went for a slightly different beauty look in the evening, pulling her hair out of her intricate bun and styling it in glamorous waves that fell to the side. “I had a vision for this whole day that I wanted it to be Hollywood glamor combined with this amazing royal location, with a theme of black, white and gold,” she told HELLO !. She later made another change of outfit, donning her third dress from Australian design house Pallas Couture. The couple got married at the Basilica of Sant Francesc in Palma Her three outfits clearly made a lasting impression, but the first may have been particularly memorable for Will. Recalling the first time he saw his fiancee, he told the magazine, “She was so beautiful. The dress was amazing; even more spectacular than I thought. The whole church took its breath away. It was one of those unforgettable moments. “ After their big day, Jess and Will had a romantic honeymoon and shared several photos from their first weeks of married life, including Jess celebrating her 36th birthday. MORE: Jess Wright impresses in bridal white on exotic Spanish honeymoon To read the full article, get the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door each week or purchase the digital edition online through our Apple or Google apps.

