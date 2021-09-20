Mulberry unveils designer collaboration with Richard Malone





British fashion label Mulberry unveiled the latest chapter of its Mulberry editions with Ireland-born, London-based Richard Malone as part of the brand’s 50th anniversary. For the limited-edition Mulberry x Richard Malone capsule collection, Malone reinterpreted two Mulberry bags that feature the iconic Postmans padlock – the Bayswater, one of Mulberry’s most recognizable models, and the Darley. Unveiled at the Malones Spring / Summer 2022 runway at the V&A Museum, during London Fashion Week, the collection blends Mulberrys heritage with the designers’ bold design language, echoing the functional aesthetic of early and mid-1980s bags. century. The starting point of the capsule was the adaptability and longevity of luggage and travel bags, explains Mulberry in the press release, as well as Malone drawing inspiration from the Mulberrys archives where he was struck by the pragmatism, the purpose and the quiet confidence of designs, and how they could effortlessly adapt to the demands of a busy lifestyle and fit seamlessly into a wardrobe for decades. Image: Courtesy of Mulberry For the collection, Malone deconstructed the Bayswater, carrying interior design details, such as pockets, piping, and numbered key rings on the outside of the bags. By reworking this classic, he gave way to two new silhouettes, the Triangle Bayswater and a cylindrical version, the Barrel Bag. Malone also puts his own stamp on Mulberrys signature hardware, the Postman’s Lock, found on both the Bayswater and the Darley, wrapping it in leather for a subtle, modern update. Mulberry x Richard Malone launch during London Fashion Week To underscore Mulberry and Malones’ commitment to British craftsmanship and sustainability, an eco-friendly version of the brand’s signature scotchgrain material, which has been a key part of Mulberry collections for decades, is used in all styles. It’s now made from innovative biosynthetic materials, reusing inedible grain waste into a tough, lightweight material that looks and feels like the original textured leather. Any leather used, for example, on straps and handles, comes from Gold Standard certified tanneries. Mulberry described the collection as a celebration of function as much as form, both clean and punchy, while adding that the geometric shapes echo the architectural silhouettes for which Malone is renowned in his own collections. The purity of the design has been translated into the collection’s punchy color palette of blue, red, green and white, inspired by post-modern and 1970s design. Image: Courtesy of Mulberry Richard Malone said in a statement: Collaborating with Mulberry just feels natural to me – I really respect that they have conscious values ​​and ambitious sustainability plans in place. The whole process has been so rewarding; Mulberry were real collaborators, giving me real creative freedom. Basically, this collection is all about function: creating some really beautiful bags that I hope people will love and wear for years to come. Thierry Andretta, Managing Director of Mulberry, added: We are delighted to unveil Richard Malones’ contribution to the Mulberry Editions series. Its innovative approach to our design DNA and the reinterpretation of two of our most beloved bags, coupled with our shared passion and commitment to our Made to Last values ​​of quality and sustainability, make this a truly exciting time for Mulberry so as we celebrate our 50th anniversary. Image: Courtesy of Mulberry The Mulberry x Richard Malone capsule collection consists of a Bayswater, Mini Bayswater, Small Darley and two new styles The Triangle Bayswater and Barrel Bag, as well as accessories including a Coin Pouch and a Key Fob. The collection will launch digitally on mulberry.com on September 19 and in stores around the world on September 20. The first Mulberry Edition designer collaboration launched in June with designer Priya Ahluwalia, who reinvented the Mulberrys Portobello Tote and assortment of scarves in its signature vibrant aesthetic. The Malones collection will be followed by a capsule designed by Nicholas Daley in November. Image: Courtesy of Mulberry Image: Courtesy of Mulberry Image: Courtesy of Mulberry

