Hastings University football tops the Top 5 games





HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) – As another week of the fall 2021 sports season draws to a close, we bring you our Top 5 Tri-Cities games. This week, Hastings College football takes top honors. Hastings College Football hosted Jamestown for the come home on Saturday. Broncos wide receiver Courtney Lane was a tough cover all day. He’s leading our best plays after connecting with quarterback John Zamora for a deep reception before scoring a touchdown on the next set of downs. The Broncos were leading 21-10 at that point, but the Jimmies came back to win 32-28. Adams Central football hosted Cozad in our Q4 game of the week on Friday. On a fourth down situation, Patriots quarterback Jacob Eckhardt escaped the pressure before passing a touchdown pass to Elijah Mulligan. Hastings softball hosted Adams Central in a battle of Hastings this week. Tigers second baseman Emma Synek made an excellent slip catch for an out before turning two and throwing the throw over to first base for a double play. Hastings would win 10-0. In six-a-side football, Heartland Lutheran hosted Lewiston on Friday night. As the Red Hornets were blown away by the end of games, Victor Gaunt tried to put the team on their backs. He returned a kickoff for a touchdown impressively. Hastings College Men’s Soccer hosted Dakota Wesleyan on Saturday night and got a 3-0 clean sheet. Captain David Panter scored the game’s first goal with a volley in front of the keeper and had a celebration worthy of gratitude. Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

