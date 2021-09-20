This is only real when there is a red carpet. The looks we loved





Anya Taylor-Joy and Catherine Zeta-Jones on the red carpet. (Image courtesy AFP) Strong points The Emmys were delivered in person

Anya Taylor-Joy wore a Dior dress

Catherine Zeta-Jones wore red Angels: TV’s A-List returned to the red carpet in style for the Emmys on Sunday – a more traditional display of sartorial craftsmanship after the pajamas and hoodies seen at last year’s mostly virtual event. Here are a few takeaways as Hollywood’s top stars scooped up to the first in-person Emmys in two years: Take out those dresses The Emmys follow a number of glamorous moments for glitter, including the MTV Video Music Awards, the Venice Film Festival, and the Met Gala in New York City – and the women of Hollywood didn’t disappoint. Star of acclaimed chess drama Anya Taylor-Joy The Queen’s Gambit, stunned in a buttery-colored backless bodycon Dior dress paired with a dramatic bright yellow shawl that descended into a long train. The crown Star Emma Corrin also wore buttery yellow – she attended the London Satellite Watch party in a strapless Miu Miu dress, long fingerless gloves and a beanie. Mj Rodriguez, nominated for her work on Pose, a show that explores the underground culture of the 1980s New York ballroom, struck a pose in a turquoise one-shoulder Versace gown with a thigh-baring slit – and killer pointed nails. Ted lasso Emmy-winner Hannah Waddingham for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy, wore a peach-colored Christian Siriano one-shoulder dress to retrieve her statuette. Catherine Zeta-Jones looked elegant in a wine-colored strapless dress with a high slit and perfectly coordinated shoes – the epitome of Tinseltown chic, with the Emmy nominee and her husband Michael Douglas on her arm. Let’s listen to it for the boys For a long time, menswear was a bit of an afterthought at awards shows, but in recent years it has brought drama. Pose star Billy Porter, who closed the 2019 Oscars red carpet in a Christian Siriano tuxedo dress, collapsed again in a fitted black Ashi shirt with giant ruffles on the sleeves, high waisted pants – and diamonds galore. “I really made the decision with Pose and finally having a platform in film and TV to use these red carpets for another form of expression of my creativity – the ladies do it all the time, ”the 2019 Emmy winner said from the carpet. The host of the evening, Cedric the Entertainer, known for his stylish outfit, didn’t disappoint in a bright turquoise suit with black lapels and details, and sunglasses – necessary for the sunny afternoon at Los Angeles. Ted lasso Star Jason Sudeikis also opted for a blue suit – a velvet Tom Ford tuxedo with wide lapels and an oversized bow tie. And two-time nominee Kenan Thompson opted for a pink tuxedo – definitely a bold look. The award for Best Actor in a Pointed Accessory went to Thompson’s Saturday Night Live co-star Bowen Yang, who wore silver wedge heels. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

