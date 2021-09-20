Oregon school staff member protests vaccination warrant by wearing blackface to dress as Rosa Parks





A staff member at an elementary school in Newberg, Oregon, used blackface to disguise herself as civil rights icon Rosa Parksin to protest her school’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate,CBS affiliate KOIN reportedMonday. An unidentified staff member told KOIN that special education assistant at Mabel Rush Elementary School Lauren Pefferle haddarkened her face with iodine for demonstration. Last Friday, one of our employees reported for work at Blackface, school districts said in a statement. The employee was removed from the location and [human resources] placed the employee on administrative leave. Newberg’s public school administration condemns all expressions of racism. “ Every incident report is always taken seriously as we diligently follow our policies to investigate and take appropriate action, the district added. We continue to work for a safe and welcoming environment in our schools, free from bullying and reducing mental, emotional and physical damage as we move forward together on our mission to educate students. The blackface incident comes amid the controversy surrounding a A student at Newberg High School is logged into a fake Snapchat group chat about the slave trade, according to the CBS affiliate. The local school board, for its part,faced a setbackon his attemptsto ban all Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ pride flags on school grounds as “political” symbols. Tai Harden-Moore, a former school board candidate who has children in the district, told KOIN local leaders need to do better. That only makes sense because we have our county commissioner, Mary Starrett, who drew that line between the vaccination warrants and Jim Crow, said Harden-Moore. It was only a few months ago. Our county leaders say basic public health measures are similar to those of Jim Crow. There is a line between our political leadership and something like that going on. Our leadership matters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/573079-oregon-school-staffer-protests-vaccine-mandate-wearing-blackface-to The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos