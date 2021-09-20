Aaron Rodgers Hair: A Timeline Of Packers QB Hairstyles, From Boy Band To Man Bun

Hair today, gone tomorrow, so flaunt it while you have it.

NFL QBs typically reinvent themselves as they get older, and the same can be said of their appearance. In order for these advertising checks to continue to be cashed and for marketing opportunities to multiply, it is wise for QBs to develop their own sense of style over the years.

Enter Aaron Rodgers. The Packers quarterback is a far cry from the 2005 NFL Draft, when his look was representative of a long-lost NSync member who may have spent too much time gelating his hair in the bathroom from the hotel, missing the tour bus. , finally forgotten.

Rodgers has caught the attention of the footballing world this offseason, not only for his drama with the Packers, but because of his new “do” coming into his next and potentially final season with Green Bay.

Here are Rodgers’ most famous looks over the years:

MORE: What Happened to Drew Brees Hair?

Aaron Rodgers Hair Timeline

2005

The gelled front-flip with the soul patch was so early 2000s it hurts.

Fresh out of Cal, Rodgers had the look of the fraternity boy you wouldn’t let go out with your sister on lockdown: With the QB Packers selecting the California kid with the No. 24 overall pick, Rodgers had a seventh- round quality on. his salad.

To be fair to Rodgers, the look was very representative of really bad hair in the early 2000s, so it worked for him back then.

2008

(Getty Images)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/c7/b8/aaron-rodgers-2008-getty-ftr-092021_olr1no2rbjb91rgrxxbb3qa5z.jpg?t=59699260&w=500&quality=80



Rodgers begins his career looking like a dude hanging out at his local Barnes & Noble, walking the aisles of the manga section.

Rodgers ditched his * NSync look for something a little more contemporary and modest during his first NFL stint as a starter in 2008. Nothing fancy or flashy, maybe a bit on the sides. longer and taller, but Rodgers would trade flash and sizzle for simplicity. Fortunately.

2012

(Getty Images)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/a5/7a/aaron-rodgers-2012-getty-ftr-092021_17h59l75z3d621y2lgph3qc7ow.jpg?t=59897804&w=500&quality=80



Just a few jamokes. And Bob Costas.

Rodgers started to really tighten his game and hairstyle in 2012, swapping his previously shaggy look for something a little tighter at the dome. It would become Rodgers’ signature look until recent years.

Thankfully, it looks like Rodgers decided to tone it down on the hair product and go for a morethey are naturalwatch 2012: And it worked for him, considering he would win his first of three MVP awards after the 2011 season.

2015

(Getty Images)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/b2/d1/aaron-rodgers-2015-getty-ftr-092021_1hbg4kxtsrcn11e9ejoavamxbg.jpg?t=61050852&w=500&quality=80



And here we see a man who begins to find out that he can grow a beard.

While skin was noticeable in previous years, Rodgers began to turn to facial hair to continue changing faces throughout his career. He’s a rare breed of dude who can make most facial hair work, which is pretty exemplary in a few entries on this list.

2018

(Getty Images)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/34/da/aaron-rodgers-2018-getty-ftr-092021_28qoxizovgj313dpl2zaz7ba7.jpg?t=64089292&w=500&quality=80



“Hi baby.” – Aaron Rodgers, probably.

The tight-haired, clean-cut Rodgers are now officially a thing of the past. Rodgers fully embraced the character of the bearded dynamo. Gone are the days of the boy band soul patch. Say hello to Brooklyn Hipster Aaron.

If you look closely you will notice the gray hairs sticking out of Rodgers chin-chin, indicating that Rodgers has reached the height of wisdom. He’s probably sitting on top of the Himalayan mountains during the offseason, consulting the football gods and pondering how to separate the tusks.

Or maybe that’s exactly what 10 years with Mike McCarthy as your head coach will do to you.

2019

(Getty Images)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/53/40/aaron-rodgers-2019-getty-ftr-092021_dhiy00rjg55f1spx6xd4m3la0.jpg?t=64839196&w=500&quality=80



I bet you’re wondering why we shared a photo of Burt Reynolds here

Rodgers takes a step back from the beard to make his best “Mad Men” impression at the start of 2019. Rodgers wouldn’t earn that MVP that honor would have to wait a year but would return to the NFC Championship game the following season.

In the offseason, Rodgers would take the finely manicured facial hair before reverting to the full beard look for 2020.

2020

(Getty Images)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/40/7e/aaron-rodgers-2020-getty-ftr-092021_1mcafcnm010cg1m61u0hi2rzi8.jpg?t=65999836&w=500&quality=80



“I made a big mistake.”

As the 2019 season draws to a close, Rodgers is once again adopting the full beard look, with the follicles reaching their final form entering the playoffs. It’s big and bushy and looks like he’s the frontman of the Mumford & Sons cover band.

The beard would remain, although trimmed, for the start of the 2020 season.

2021

(Getty Images)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/d/40/aaron-rodgers-2020-getty-ftr-092021_1n6jsqvdemptx1b6d1a7nmcfao.jpg?t=68185292&w=500&quality=80



“Now I have become Death, the Destroyer of Worlds.” – J. Robert Oppenheimer

A year of wandering the desert in search of the Eternal Well, Aaron Rodgers decided to hang up his spikes and reintroduce himself to the world as a yoga teacher. * Touch the ear. *Wait, I’m told that’s not what happened, and that Rodgers actually returned to the Packers in 2021.

A year of off-season drama causes a person to reconsider their life and, in Rodgers’ case, their hairstyle. While photos taken of Rodgers in the offseason show a growing head of hair almost to the shoulders, he’s making full use of the men’s hair trends of 2014 and a full bun for the start of the 2021 season.

With that, Rodgers has truly reached his “IDGAF” stage as he begins his (presumably) last season with the Packers.

And if so, then he will have left his blood, sweat, tears and locks of hair on Lambeau Field.