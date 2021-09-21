Fashion
These 3 fashion trends will reign in 2022
When shopping for new clothes, I don’t like to think that one season ahead, this year’s purchases have to work for OOTDs in subsequent years! A wardrobe that I don’t have to constantly flip matters to me as a fashion editor, so think up Fashion trends 2022 in advance is the key to making sure I shop smart. And luckily, I’m always ready to share my findings with the class!
After 2020 with no trend, 2021 saw the resurgence of maximalism. And while a lot of jokes have been made about the return of the Roaring 20s, it’s a groovy ’70s aesthetic that really took hold, as evidenced by the trippy technicolor prints, flared pants, and a more eclectic overall approach. of style.
As we look to 2022, we were keeping the same energy in terms of reporting, but going in a slightly more moderate way. Were still saying yes to bright colors, but the solid neon hues prevail over the horrific prints. And of course, we were leaning towards comfortable fabrics and forgiving silhouettes instead of totally spending our time working from home in a sweat. Bring quilting, but think less of a girl on horseback, more comfortable bedding.
If you’re looking to shine, you’re in luck: glitter is another big trend that’s hitting every catwalk. And you don’t have to go to town to wear them! Everyday sequins will definitely be the norm, from sparkly skirts to sequined bodysuits and more.
Below read on for more details on tendencies worth watching. Don’t hesitate to start buying them early!
Sandy Liang and Cynthia Rowley both sent sets to the runway with puffy feminine quilting that gave me a full quilt vibe. Talk about comfortable! Lightweight quilting will be a trend all year round, so don’t be afraid to stack the puff for a less equestrian, more comfortable look.
Quilted jacket in Horses Around
It goes with everything padded number from Old Navy costs just under $ 60. Goal!
Quilted jacket in Horses Around $ 59.99
UO Quilted Satin Bomber Jacket
For a slightly more luxurious look, this shiny satin bomber jacket totally nails that dreamy quilt look.
Quilted satin bomber jacket $ 129
Neon lights are back, baby! Fall / Winter 2021 will bring us to some saturated hues, but by 2022 be good neon, so bring those eye-catching undertones of yellow, orange and green! Usually a summer trend, try wearing bright colors all year round for a sartorial serotonin boost. Sergio Hudson and Christian Siriano make it easy.
Kourtney halterneck mini dress
Superdown is the affordable Revolve brand that buyers need to know about. This mini neon is a must for under $ 70.
Kourtney halterneck mini dress $ 68
Plus Lime Sequin Bardot Bodycon Dress
To combine the neon trend with a trend we are talking about afterwards, this Mini sequined PLT is an essential part.
Lime Green Sequin Bardot Bodysuit Plus $ 58
Rodarte and Brandon Maxwell made good use of the humble glitter on their 2022 runway shows, as did Michael Kors. At the end of the line ? 2022 will be a bright year with strong encouragement! You don’t have to keep the look for the holidays; instead, try mixing separate glittery pieces with your everyday basics.
Top Christiana
Neutral sequins have a special shimmer. This Majorelle top just pulled to the top of my wishlist.
Amber sequined skirt
I am passionate wrap skirt fan, so catch me teaming it up with skinny bodysuits, chunky knits, plain white tees and everything in between.
