The best outfit for any type of wedding

If you haven’t noticed, wedding season is back in full force. Last year, the gatherings were seen as potential super-broadcast events, prompting the lovebirds to put their nuptials on hold and postpone them to a later date. (Love can wait when grandma’s life is on the line.) But thanks to the effectiveness of vaccines, that later date is now. So you ended up here because you don’t know what to wear for all these weddings.

We hear you. We can feel you. All of our collective calendars are locked down and loaded with more marriage obligations that we need to participate in. But you’re a gentleman, and frankly, it’s fun to dress up, whether it’s a wedding in Hawaii or a black tie affair in a big city.

With our definitive, designer-approved guide, we hope to demystify dress codes. Confusion will dissipate and soon be replaced by confidence in your abilities to adapt to all kinds of occasions.

What to wear for the 5,000 weddings you have this year

How to dress for a black tie wedding

The black tie is about as formal as it gets (aside from the white tie, which is pretty rare these days), so you’d better dress up. And that, gentlemen, means a tuxedo. Don’t worry if you don’t have one. Using a costume rental service is a solid game plan when you don’t want to fork out the cash for something you’ll wear once, maybe twice a year. (We dig The black tuxedo for its exceptional inventory and customer service.)

But if you’re looking for a stylish yet timeless tuxedo, stick with an all-black peak lapel that literally suits any ultra-formal event. Weddings, fundraisers, the Met Gala you name it. Variations in color and stitching may work for celebrities strutting the red carpet, but do you really want to be? this man at your friends’ wedding?

Accessorize with a classic bow tie and seat belt, and pair it with a dark polished dress shoe. Here are some of our current favorites.

Indochino Hampton Black Tuxedo

[$500; indochino.com]

Theory Chambers Fitted Tuxedo Jacket

[$700; theory.com]

Hickey Freeman Mens Tasmanian Wool Two Piece Tuxedo Suit with Satin Notch Lapel

[$1,700; neimanmarcus.com]

What men’s clothing falls under cocktail attire

If you see cocktail attire on a wedding invitation, that doubles as an invitation to introduce some personality into your evening look. Cocktail strikes a balance between button up evening wear and everyday casual, in other words, now is the time to lean into your style ambitions and forward-thinking fantasies.

Shots of eccentricity are certainly welcome, whether it’s the bold hue of your suit (you can even embrace a mix and match situation if you dare), the pattern or the print of your shirt. or a flashy shoe. The general rule is to default to darker, more subdued colors across the spectrum. You can’t go wrong with these.

Tommy Hilfiger Essential Regular Fit Charcoal Gray Check Suit

[$400; usa.tommy.com]

Paul Smith The Kensington Men’s Slim-Fit Teal Cerruti Wool Stretch Suit

[$1,130; paulsmith.com]

Etro Check Tailored Suit

[$1,800; etro.com]

How to dress for semi-formal or dressy casual weddings

This dress code is aptly named. Your approach should be exactly that: semi-formal. Think polite but not rigid or ceremonial. Time and setting are good safeguards to use for your look.

For a daytime and warm weather event, especially if its lighter colors and fabrics on the outside are generally acceptable, like a light gray wool suit or a blue chambray number.

A darker suit is certainly more appropriate for an evening wedding or one that takes place during the cooler months.

Pack a few different ties, belts, and shoes to try on while you get ready. Just make sure the last two items match. If the wedding is dress-casual, consider yourself freed from even more sartorial rigidity and skip the tie.

BrooksGate Milano Fit Check Wool Suit Jacket and Milano Fit Check Wool Suit Trousers

[Jacket, $360,Pants, $140; brooksbrothers.com]

Grant Club Monaco wool blazer and Grant wool dress pants

[Blazer, $450, clubmonaco.com and Pants, $225, clubmonaco.com]

Airforce Blue Reiss Extra Wool Slim Fit Blazer and Extra Wool Slim Fit Trousers

[Blazer, $545, reiss.com and Pants, $275, reiss.com]

What to wear for a beach or destination wedding

No, a beach wedding does not allow you to wear flip flops. If the dress code is formal at the beach, you still wear a suit and tie, although it is perfectly acceptable to go for a lighter color and a lighter material like linen. A tie or pocket square is also a good idea. If the formal word can’t be found, go ahead and pack your tropical White Lotus resort, just step it up.

After all, you travel for miles to celebrate someone’s precious nuptials. For shoes, wearing a pair of smooth leather moccasins without socks is a good place to start. It is only if or when you see other people walking barefoot in the sand that you can throw your shoes off.

Orlebar Brown 007 Bond Matchstick Linen Blazer and Matchstick Tailored Linen Pants

[Blazer, $525, orlebarbrown.com and Trousers, $375, orlebarbrown.com]

Ted Baker Linen Mock Neck Blazer and Linen Pleated Herringbone Trousers

[Blazer, $575, bloomingdales.com and Trousers, $195; bloomingdales.com]

Polo Ralph LaurenSoft Striped Seersucker Suit Jacket and Striped Seersucker Dress Pants

[Jacket, $300, ralphlauren.com and Trouser, $150; ralphlauren.com]

What to wear for an outdoor wedding in summer

When there is no formal dress code for a general outdoor summer wedding, just take it down a notch from what you wear to a destination wedding. You still want to read the situation: what will the weather be like? Are you going to be in someone’s backyard? A botanical garden? The rooftop of the Metropolitan Museum? From there, you’ll get an idea of ​​what you can achieve, although we can guarantee shorts and tank tops won’t. Opt for a light wool or linen suit that won’t make you schvitz in the sun.

Faherty Reserve summer knit blazer and Movement 5-pocket pants

[Blazer, $400, fahertybrand.com and Pant, $150, fahertybrand.com]

Sene Studio Soho FlexTech jumpsuit

[$600; senestudio.com]

Polo Ralph Lauren Polo Soft slub linen suit jacket and Polo Soft slub linen suit pants

[Jacket, $280, ralphlauren.com and Trouser, $180; ralphlauren.com]

Optional Tombolo Black Tie Cabana (Champagne) and Traveler Pants (Natural Linen)

[Cabana Top, $130, tombolocompany.com and Pants, $140, tombolocompany.com]

What to wear for an indoor winter wedding

Follow the tips above, but return them to the cooler months. For an indoor winter wedding, anything that could be interpreted as business casual attire will serve you well. Essentially, any woolen suit could work here, and you probably already have one in your wardrobe. You could even pair khaki pants with a tailored blazer because, let’s be honest, you’re probably going to throw that jacket away before you hit the dance floor.

Perhaps the most important thing is to have a crisp collared button down shirt ready to go, ideally something white or muted blue depending on the color of your suit. A tie is nice to have, but completely optional. And if wearing a pink polka dot sock makes you dizzy, you have our blessing.

Todd Snyder Italian Houndstooth Madison Costume

[$880; toddsnyder.com]

Banana Republic Italian slim sharkskin suit jacket

[$400; bananarepublic.gap.com]

Alex Mill Corduroy Blazer

[$180; alexmill.com]

