All Fashion Week timed searches, special Find Your Voice searches, and event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokmon Go





Fashion Week is back for Pokémon Go, and with it come new costumes for several Pokémon and the debut of the poodle Pokmon Furfrou. From September 21 to 28, there’s a lot to unbox with Fashion Week 2021, including the addition of the new form switch mechanic, all Furfrous forms, and three new research sets to complete. Along with new Special Research, Timed Research, and Event-exclusive Field Research, Niantic has also released the next series of one-season Special Research games, Misunderstood Mischief, will also be available. For the Find Your Voice special study, players who have not met Meloetta during Pokémon Go Fest 2021 will have the chance to do so, while anyone who has already done so can earn additional Meloetta Candy. Timed research will offer a special Furfrou Wig avatar item and a few other goodies. So if you’re planning on trying to strut the catwalk and complete all the trending offerings, here are all the research tasks and rewards you can expect to see. Special search Find your voice page one Take a snapshot of your friend

Catch 30 Normal-Type Pokémon

Evolve 15 Pokémon Total Rewards: Eevee encounter, 1,000 XP and 1,000 Stardust Find your voice page two Use 30 berries to help catch Pokémon

Earn five candies walking with you, mate

Give your boyfriend three treats Total Rewards: Slugma encounter, 1,000 XP and 1,000 Stardust Find your voice page three Win three arena battles

Fight in three raids

Give you Buddy three treats Two premium battle passes

Total Rewards: Encounter TBD, 1,000 XP & 1,000 Stardust Find your voice page four To be determined Find your voice page five To be determined Find your voice page six To be determined Timed search Front page of fashion week Take a snapshot of Shinx, Blitzle or Furfrou in the wild

Make five pretty throws

Face a fashion challenger Total Rewards: Blitzle encounter, 1,000 XP, and 10 Pok Balls Fashion week page two Use five super efficient charged attacks

Make five Curveball throws

Hatch an egg Total Rewards: Butterless Encounter, 1,000 XP, and 10 Pok Balls Fashion week, page three Take a snapshot of Kirlia or Skitty in the wild

Make five Curveball throws in a row

Face three fashion challengers Total Rewards: Furfrou encounter, 1,000 XP and 10 Great Balls Fashion week, page four Complete five field research tasks

Make three big throws in a row

Win a raid in less than 60 seconds Meet Burmy (Trash Cloak)

Total Rewards: Sneasel encounter, 1,000 XP, and 10 Ultra Balls Fashion week, page five Take a Sneasel, Croagunk or Frillish Snapshot in the Wild

Make three big Curveball throws in a row

Win a raid in less than 60 seconds Total Rewards: Frillish encounter, 2,000 Stardust, and a Furfrou Wig avatar item Field research exclusive to the event Make three Curveball throws in a row

Make three pretty throws in a row

Take a snapshot of Butterfree, Shinx or Blitzle in the wild

