Retro * Fit is inspired by young interns









While many teens don't get jobs until they're 16, there are a few in Evanston who are ahead of their time. Odessa Winn, a 14 year old freshman at ETHS is an (internal) tweentern at Retro * Fit to Evanston who spends time saving, sewing and following sustainable business practices. Odessa Winn, a 14-year-old ETHS freshman, works at the Retro * Fit store in Evanston. (photo by Barbara Ruiz) Odessa, who uses them / them pronouns, is one of Retro * Fit's two interns and according to store owner Barbara Ruiz, working with young teens couldn't be better for business. Odessa is a 14-year-old adult, she said. Just this smart, cute and passionate cool kid. They did more than I expected. Ruiz likes the teens to be in the space and getting to know the business. At Retro * Fit, everything is upcycled or recycled and based on sustainable fashion. Ruiz searches for items that have stains and tears and are often less donable, but can be made into a new room with the help of a vision and his trainees. I like this age and teenagers, said Ruiz. I think sometimes teens get a bad rap, but they're the coolest. This is the age where it all happens and it's the most exciting time for them, it's really fun to watch. I love. Although Odessa is busy with school, sports and extracurricular activities, they are dedicated to spending time at Retro * Fit and advancing their knowledge and skills. I really like to save money, Odessa said. I'm not the best at sewing, but I've always wanted to recycle and make my own clothes. Retro * Fit opened so close to me and really intrigued me. I was already looking for a job, so it was just perfect. Odessa's first big project came to them while doing one of their favorite things while saving money. They were at Village Discount and came across a sale: men's shirts, three for $ 1. Ruiz was already planning to launch a fall line with samples of men's dress shirts and cropped versions and when Odessa stumbled upon the shirts they knew it was a deal they couldn't pass up, so they bought dozens of shirts to bring back to Retro * Fit. Odessa isn't quite sure what they want to do after high school, but their time at Retro * Fit has helped lay the groundwork for their future plans, they said. I don't know if I want to be in fashion, but the small business side is really appealing to me. I've always wanted to start my own small business and Retro * Fit has given me so many great opportunities. Retro * Fit, at 1620 Greenleaf St., is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

