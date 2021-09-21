



Longtime fashion journalist Richard Buckley died on Sunday at the age of 72. “It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the passing of her beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley,” the creator said in a statement. “Richard passed away peacefully at their home in Los Angeles last night with Tom and their son Jack by his side. He died of natural causes after a long illness. Buckley was born in Binghamton, NY, in 1948 and raised in a military family in New York, France and Germany. After graduating from the University of Maryland in Munich, he began pursuing a career in journalism in 1979 at New York Magazine. In 1982, he moved to Paris as European editor of the Daily News Record of Fairchild Publications, the male counterpart of WWD. In this role and the following ones, he had the uncanny ability to spot what was “next” – the young designer who would become the Next Big Thing; a club where everyone would soon flock, or a musician, actor or actress ready to explode onto the stage. A man with a wand-straight posture and piercing blue eyes, Buckley’s curiosity knew little to no bounds, and he somehow managed to tap into what would influence not only men’s fashion. one season to come, but several seasons to come. And he did it all in a calmly diligent and gentle manner that made him endearing to almost anyone he met – and that hid a sense of humor that delighted to spot the absurd, or that could even get the point across. the sharpest with apparent kindness. In 1986, Buckley was recalled to New York by editorial director John B. Fairchild to be editor-in-chief of the company’s latest publication, Scene, which was addressed to the reader’s 20-year-old daughter of the W magazine from Fairchild. He also held the title of Fashion Editor at WWD. While Scene – which was supposed to feel like it was in the inner city world it was supposed to cover – never took off as Fairchild hoped, Buckley still managed to carve out a niche for himself in as a must read for an insider to learn about the latest trends. in fashion, music, art, culture and more. After Scene closed, Buckley left Fairchild in 1988 to join Tina Brown at Vanity Fair, where he became social editor and, again, quickly turned that beat into more than just a party page. In 1990, he and Ford moved to Milan, where Buckley became European editor-in-chief of Mirabella magazine and editor-in-chief of Italian Vogue, while Ford joined Gucci’s design team. After the couple moved to Paris, Buckley became editor-in-chief of Vogue Hommes International. He would continue to contribute to the casual fashion item even after the couple moved to London. Buckley recently lived in Los Angeles, New York and Santa Fe. He is survived by her husband, Tom Ford, and their son, Alexander John Buckley Ford. Funeral arrangements could not be learned at time of printing.

